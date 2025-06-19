Omoni Oboli says Nollywooacd tells more original stories than Hollywood

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, has weighed in on the ongoing conversation about originality in the global film industry, asserting that Nollywood surpasses Hollywood when it comes to storytelling.

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old Edo-born actress argued that Nigerian filmmakers consistently produce unique and compelling narratives, dismissing the notion that Nollywood films are overly predictable.

“Our movies have become so much better than they used to be. We’ve always had good stories, so stories have never really been our problem,” she said.

Oboli further emphasized that originality is one of Nollywood’s strongest assets. In contrast to Hollywood, which she suggested frequently recycles narrative tropes, she believes Nigerian cinema offers fresher perspectives and untapped storylines.

“I feel like this part of the world, we have actually more original stories than outside of Nigeria. I dare say that Nollywood has more original stories than Hollywood,” she declared.