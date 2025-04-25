Teniola Aladese leads cast in psychological drama, 'Gone'

Directed by Omotola Oke and Anjola Aluko, and written by Winner Achimugu, the film features a compelling ensemble cast, including Teniola Aladese, Paul Nnadiekwe, Kelechi Udegbe, and Tolu Odewumi.

The narrative centres on Damola Akinola, who has received anonymous gifts and letters from his absent father every birthday.

On his 25th birthday, a skeleton is found in the family's septic tank, prompting a police investigation led by Detective Christie Obi, portrayed by Teniola Aladese.