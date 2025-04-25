Teniola Aladese leads cast in psychological drama, 'Gone'

Directed by Omotola Oke and Anjola Aluko, and written by Winner Achimugu, the film features a compelling ensemble cast, including Teniola Aladese, Paul Nnadiekwe, Kelechi Udegbe, and Tolu Odewumi.
The narrative centres on Damola Akinola, who has received anonymous gifts and letters from his absent father every birthday.
On his 25th birthday, a skeleton is found in the family's septic tank, prompting a police investigation led by Detective Christie Obi, portrayed by Teniola Aladese.
As the investigation unfolds, deeply buried family secrets and emotional wounds surface, threatening to dismantle the family's unity.
Producer Izzy Besta commented on Aladese's performance.
"We knew we needed someone with incredible range to play Christie Obi, someone who could carry both the weight of justice and the empathy of a woman witnessing a family's unravelling. Teniola didn't just play the role; she transformed it."
Gone has been nominated in the Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Film category at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which will be held in May 2024 at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.
The AMVCA, established in 2013, is an annual event presented by MultiChoice that celebrates outstanding achievements in television and film across Africa.
The awards aim to recognise the contributions of African filmmakers and actors, with categories spanning various aspects of production and performance.
