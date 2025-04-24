If I were gay, I’d be the hottest around - Uzor Arukwe

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has recently shared his candid reaction to a surprising rumour about his sexuality,
In an interview, Arukwe recounted his initial reaction to hearing the rumour: that he was gay
“They said that I was gay, and that shocked me to my balls. I was excited too. Cos I heard that when they start saying those kinds of things, you will blow (famous), so I thought to myself, ‘this must be it.’”
His response highlights the unexpected nature of the rumour and his ability to find humour in the situation.
While addressing the rumour, Arukwe expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community:
“So, I have a lot of gay friends, they are my people, and I know their sexuality. And I love them to death. I have nothing against them whatsoever, but I’m not going to agree to what I’m not just because to some people they are a certain type of people. For me, let God judge.”
His comments emphasise respect and acceptance, while also asserting his own identity.
Arukwe made it clear that if the rumour were true, he would openly embrace it:
“If it were my sexuality, I would own it. I’ll be one of the hottest around. I would own it with my chest.”
This statement underscores his commitment to authenticity and self-acceptance.
He concluded by sharing the most unexpected aspect of the rumor:
“The most shocking part was the person who they said was my boyfriend.”
While he didn't elaborate further, this remark adds a layer of intrigue to the story.
Arukwe's candidness and humour in addressing personal rumours reflect his confidence and integrity.
