If I were gay, I’d be the hottest around - Uzor Arukwe

24 April 2025 at 14:01
Uzor Arukwe addresses rumours about his sexuality 
Uzor Arukwe addresses rumours about his sexuality [Instagram/@uzorarukwe]
Uzor Arukwe addresses rumours about his sexuality [Instagram/@uzorarukwe]

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has recently shared his candid reaction to a surprising rumour about his sexuality,​

In an interview, Arukwe recounted his initial reaction to hearing the rumour: that he was gay​

“They said that I was gay, and that shocked me to my balls. I was excited too. Cos I heard that when they start saying those kinds of things, you will blow (famous), so I thought to myself, ‘this must be it.’”​

His response highlights the unexpected nature of the rumour and his ability to find humour in the situation.​

While addressing the rumour, Arukwe expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community:​

“So, I have a lot of gay friends, they are my people, and I know their sexuality. And I love them to death. I have nothing against them whatsoever, but I’m not going to agree to what I’m not just because to some people they are a certain type of people. For me, let God judge.”​

His comments emphasise respect and acceptance, while also asserting his own identity.​

Arukwe made it clear that if the rumour were true, he would openly embrace it:​

“If it were my sexuality, I would own it. I’ll be one of the hottest around. I would own it with my chest.”​

This statement underscores his commitment to authenticity and self-acceptance.​

He concluded by sharing the most unexpected aspect of the rumor:​

“The most shocking part was the person who they said was my boyfriend.”​

While he didn't elaborate further, this remark adds a layer of intrigue to the story.​

Arukwe's candidness and humour in addressing personal rumours reflect his confidence and integrity.


