If I were gay, I’d be the hottest around - Uzor Arukwe

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has recently shared his candid reaction to a surprising rumour about his sexuality,​

In an interview, Arukwe recounted his initial reaction to hearing the rumour: that he was gay​

“They said that I was gay, and that shocked me to my balls. I was excited too. Cos I heard that when they start saying those kinds of things, you will blow (famous), so I thought to myself, ‘this must be it.’”​

His response highlights the unexpected nature of the rumour and his ability to find humour in the situation.​