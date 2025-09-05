Pulse Weekly Rundown: lawsuits, romance, kissing on set, and other major movie news this week

We saw legal battles, reality TV predictions and candid confessions about fame, love, and professionalism in Nollywood, here’s your definitive rundown of everything that had fans talking.

May Yul-Edochie slaps ₦500 Million Cease-and-Desist on Yinka Theisen

The Edochie family drama just took a legal twist. May Yul-Edochie, estranged wife of Yul Edochie, filed a cease-and-desist against Yinka Theisen, ex-fiancée of Yul’s brother, Linc.

Through her lawyers, May is demanding ₦500 million in damages, accusing Yinka of cyberbullying, defamation, and malicious falsehoods that have endangered her safety and harmed her reputation. The letter also orders a public retraction and apology within 48 hours.

This move is the latest development in a months-long feud between the women, one that has spilled across social media. With May now lawyering up, the stakes have never been higher, and all eyes are on how Yinka will respond.

BBNaija: Pere Egbi’s top 5 prediction sparks debate

If there’s one thing Big Brother Naija fans love as much as drama inside the house, it’s debates outside of it. Former housemate Pere Egbi set the internet buzzing this week after naming his predicted Top 5 finalists: Isabella, Imisi, Koyin, Faith, and Dede.

Looking at the numbers, he may be right. Isabella has built a fearless persona with a strong fan base, Imisi is the show’s resident drama plug, and Koyin is playing the “likeable strategist” card perfectly. Faith is the underestimated fighter with grit, while Dede’s calm resilience has turned her into the season’s dark horse.

Whether or not Pere’s list comes true, it highlights what keeps BBNaija fans hooked: audacity, relatability, strategy, and, of course, endless controversy.

Deola Art Alade on love and legacy with husband Darey

Would you run a business with your spouse? Deola Art Alade, CEO of Livespot360 and wife of singer Darey, says it’s not for the faint-hearted, but when it works, it’s magic.

In an honest Instagram post, she revealed how the couple balances boardroom and bedroom dynamics: “At work, we’re partners. At home, we’re husband and wife. We don’t compete, we complement. We protect our friendship, not just our profits.”

Her reflections shine a light on the high-risk, high-reward reality of spousal partnerships in entertainment, a world where the same love that builds empires can also strain them.

Cee-C opens up about the burden of instant fame

Big Brother Naija may launch contestants into instant stardom, but Cee-C reminded us this week that quick fame comes with heavy baggage.

“You’re nobody today, and then tomorrow, after Big Brother, everybody knows you,” she said. The challenge, according to her, is the lack of lasting industry relationships that sustain a career beyond the show.

Her comments echo the struggles of many ex-housemates who’ve admitted to battling depression, financial instability, and the pressure to stay relevant once the cameras stop rolling.

But as stars like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Bisola Aiyeola prove, with strategy and resilience, fame can be turned into a lasting legacy.

Osas Ighodaro’s bad kiss story calls out Nollywood’s gaps

Osas Ighodaro shook Nollywood this week with a candid revelation: a co-star once shoved their tongue into her mouth during a scripted kiss scene.

While she shared it with humour, the story exposes a serious gap in Nollywood, the absence of intimacy coordinators.

In Hollywood, intimacy coaches are standard practice, ensuring consent and professionalism in romantic or sexual scenes.

Nollywood, by contrast, often prioritises speed and cost over boundaries, leaving actors vulnerable.

Osas’s experience is a reminder that as Nollywood grows globally, it must also professionalise its sets because no actor should have to endure discomfort in the name of “chemistry.”

Anticipate Season 2 of Beauty in Black

