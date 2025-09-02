Deola Art Alade gets real about working with her husband, Darey

For Deola Art Alade, CEO of creative agency Livespot360 and wife of singer Darey Art Alade, the answer isn’t so black and white. In a candid Instagram post, she shared what it’s really like running a business and building a marriage with the same person.

Her truth? Partnerships with your spouse are not for the faint-hearted. But when they work, they can be the most powerful thing.

“At work, we’re partners. At home, we’re husband and wife. We don’t compete, we complement. We protect our friendship, not just our profits,” she wrote.

Deola’s post shines a light on an age-old debate that takes on new layers in the entertainment industry: can love and legacy coexist, without one destroying the other?



ALSO READ: When Nollywood gets the Law wrong: Double jeopardy, divorce, etc

ADVERTISEMENT

The allure of power couples

In Nigerian entertainment, we’ve seen couples turn their love stories into empires. Banky W and Adesua Etomi have built a brand that blends music, film, and politics.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs became Nollywood royalty not just because of their talent, but because of the enduring power of their partnership. Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) defined what it means to make art together without losing yourselves in the process.

The upsides are obvious: trust, shared goals, a built-in support system, and the unique magic of combining talents under one roof. Plus, there’s an undeniable brand advantage; audiences love a power couple that thrives together.



EXPLORE THIS: Not all filmmakers are the same: Here’s a guide to knowing the difference

ADVERTISEMENT

The tensions no one talks about

It’s not always a fairy tale. Business disagreements don’t disappear when you walk through the door at home. Egos can clash. Stress from work can poison the dinner table. And sometimes, one partner feels overshadowed by the other.

That’s why the myth persists that spousal partnerships ruin marriages. We’ve seen high-profile splits where boardroom battles bled into the bedroom, leaving both love and legacy in tatters.



ALSO READ: Osas Ighodaro’s bad kiss exposes Nollywood’s need for intimacy coaches

The added weight of celebrity

For couples in the spotlight, the pressure doubles. Fans scrutinise every move. Critics assume ulterior motives. Every misstep becomes a headline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, those who manage to make it work often become more than just individuals; they become institutions. Their relationship becomes a blueprint, inspiring others who dream of blending romance and ambition.



DISCOVER THIS: From Spotlight to Struggle: Ceec reveals the reality of life after BBNaija

Deola’s blueprint Deola Art Alade’s post is more than a romantic confession. It’s a manual. A reminder that love and work can mix, but only under certain conditions: Respect the different hats : partners at work, spouses at home.



Don’t compete, complement : success is shared, not stolen.



Protect the friendship : profit means nothing if the bond is lost.



Draw boundaries: the boardroom and the bedroom can’t collapse into one.