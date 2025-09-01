Osas Ighodaro’s bad kiss exposes Nollywood’s need for intimacy coaches

When Osas Ighodaro casually dropped in a recent interview that a co-star once shoved their tongue into her mouth during a scripted kiss scene, it was more than gossip fodder.

It was a glimpse into the messy, under-discussed realities of Nollywood filmmaking: where the line between performance and violation blurs, professionalism collides with improvisation, and the absence of clear boundaries can leave actors feeling unsafe.



When “acting” crosses the line

Osas isn’t the first actor to share a story like this, and she certainly won’t be the last. Across the world, actors have whispered about “that one kiss scene” or “that uncomfortable touch” that went beyond what was agreed.

In Hollywood, these conversations birthed a new industry standard: intimacy coordinators, professionals tasked with choreographing sex, romance, or even simple kisses on screen to protect everyone involved.

In Nollywood, though, that kind of safeguard is still seen as a luxury.



The cost of keeping quiet

Budgets in Nollywood are notoriously tight. Equipment rental alone can drain a production. Locations are expensive. Cast availability is limited.

So if an actor oversteps boundaries during a shoot, firing them isn’t really an option. Reshoots cost money. Recasting is chaos.

More often than not, the director sighs, everyone shrugs, and the production ploughs ahead, even if one performer leaves the set carrying a private discomfort.

In an industry that prioritises “getting it done” over “getting it right,” the actor’s body sometimes becomes collateral damage.



“Chemistry” or exploitation?

It’s not always about malice. Sometimes actors improvise, convinced that “making it real” is a service to the film.

Sometimes directors encourage “chemistry” without spelling out limits. But without explicit conversations, rehearsals, and professional mediation, what should be an artful performance can slip into something exploitative.

That’s where intimacy coaches would change the game: creating a space where every kiss, touch, or bed scene is mapped, consented to, and repeatable take after take without crossing boundaries.



Nollywood at a crossroads

The industry is growing, its films are breaking records, and its stars are stepping confidently onto global red carpets.

But along with that growth comes a responsibility: to professionalise not only the storytelling, but the conditions under which stories are told. An actor shouldn’t have to endure an unsolicited tongue because a production can’t afford to lose a day.