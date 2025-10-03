Pulse Weekly Rundown: Faith kicked off BBNaija, Elon Musk cancels Netflix, other major news

We had Bimbo Akintola’s bold opinions on men and marriage, Elon Musk wading into children’s TV debates, BBNaija house drama, and Africa Magic unveiling a fresh slate of shows. It’s been a week of big statements, bigger exits, and even bigger ambitions. Here’s your catch-up

Bimbo Akintola, Fidelity, and the Shortage of Men

The Nollywood veteran has become something of a one-woman cultural commentary machine, frank, unfiltered, and occasionally explosive.

This week, Akintola returned with another headline-maker. In a fresh interview on Talk To B, she claimed there’s a “shortage of men” and suggested women embrace polygamy as both tradition and practicality.

She cited Yoruba homes where multiple wives were the norm, and modern cases where women have encouraged their husbands to take second wives for sexual compatibility, for peace of mind, or both.

But these arguments raise sharp cultural questions: Is polygamy really about scarcity, or has “tradition” become a convenient way to rationalise male privilege

The idea of men as scarce commodities and women as competitors is not new, but it does expose how marriage conversations often reduce women to bidders and men to resources, sidestepping accountability in the process.

Interestingly, Akintola herself acknowledges that fidelity is learned behaviour, not genetic fate. She argues that boys must be raised with the same sexual discipline as girls:

“Raise your sons the same way you raise your daughters. Teach your sons that their body is the temple of God, the same way you teach your daughters.”

In one breath, she accepts polygamy as tradition; in another, she calls for cultural re-engineering. Either way, her words force us to confront how fidelity, culture, and gender politics are constantly colliding in contemporary Nigeria.

BBNaija Season 10 Shock: Faith Disqualified for Violence

Just when viewers were settling in for the grand finale week, BBNaija Season 10 served up its biggest twist yet: Faith has been disqualified after a physical altercation with fellow housemate Sultana.

The fight broke out during a group task over of all things, a bucket. In a heated moment, Faith forcefully dragged the basket from Sultana’s hands, causing her to fall and injure her ankle.

Big Brother immediately summoned the housemates, reviewed the footage, and delivered the verdict: Faith’s journey for the ₦150 million prize was over.

The reaction online has been equal parts gleeful and scandalised. For some viewers, Faith’s fiery temperament had been a ticking time bomb; for others, it was a dramatic but deserved exit that underscored the show’s zero-tolerance policy for violence.



Elon Musk vs Netflix: The ‘Dead End’ Debate Reignites

Elon Musk has inserted himself into another cultural firestorm, this time over a resurfaced clip from Netflix’s animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park.

The show, which premiered in 2022, follows Barney, a transgender teenage boy working at a haunted theme park.

A clip of Barney explicitly stating his identity went viral again this week, reigniting debates about LGBTQ+ representation in children’s programming.

The situation escalated when Dead End’s creator, Hamish Steele allegedly mocked the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk online. Musk reposted the clip with the caption: “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Within hours, his post went viral, conservative commentators joined in, and Netflix’s stock dipped almost 2% the next morning.

For critics, shows like Dead End cross a line by discussing gender identity with audiences as young as seven. Some called it indoctrination; others argued it’s representation that helps children understand diversity.

At its core, this debate is not merely about trans identity, it’s about who gets to shape childhood. Parents? Corporations? Culture? The Dead End controversy proves that children’s media is now one of the main battlegrounds in global culture wars.

Africa Magic’s New Originals Take the Spotlight

While debates raged online, Africa Magic rolled out the red carpet for a night of glitz and storytelling on September 30. The platform unveiled four major original drama series that promise to shape TV conversations through the final quarter of 2025.

1. The Low Priest (130 episodes):

A sweeping drama about two men who trespass into a forbidden shrine, one chosen by the gods, the other cursed. Premiered September 29.

2. Mother of the Bride (39 episodes):

A Lagos matriarch has just 45 days to marry off one of her four daughters or lose her inheritance. Think family drama with a ticking clock.

3. Etiti (The World Between Worlds) (26 episodes):

A mystic fantasy epic directed by Daniel Oriahi and produced by Basketmouth. A warrior trapped in the afterlife must join a goddess to save his bride. Premieres October 2.

4. Rise Again (limited series):

A dance-inspired drama featuring Liquorose, Hermes, and Kaffy, charting the comeback of a gifted dancer. Premieres October 19.



It’s a Wrap

This week, Nigerian entertainment gave us a full spectrum: cultural commentary, reality TV drama, global debates about identity, and bold new storytelling.

Bimbo Akintola reminded us that culture and gender politics are still raw nerves. BBNaija showed that even the most strategic players can fall to a moment’s heat.