BBNaija Season 10 Shocker: Faith DISQUALIFIED for Physical Violence on Sultana

Biggie’s house just got a lot less faithful because housemate Faith has been dramatically and immediately disqualified from the game following a violent clash with fellow housemate Sultana.

What’s the gossip? The chaos erupted during a group task. Apparently, Dr. Faith was trying to play the boss, and Sultana was not having it. The verbal fire quickly turned into a physical meltdown over a basket of materials. Seriously, a basket!



Faith appeared to violently drag the basket from Sultana’s grip, causing her to lose her footing, fall to the ground, and injure her ankle.



In a house with a zero-tolerance policy for violence, that move proved to be an instant kiss of death for Faith’s run.



Big Brother summoned an emergency meeting in the main lounge, played the shocking tape for all the housemates, and then dropped the hammer. Faith’s dreams of taking home the ₦150 million grand prize just ended in a physical foul, as he was told to pack his bags and exit the house immediately .



Sultana claimed her hand was hurt in the process, while the other housemates are reeling from the abrupt, dramatic exit.

The official BBNaija X account shared that Faith has been disqualified for physical violence on Sultana, and he's to leave the house immediately.



"Breaking News! For engaging in physical violence with Sultana over a disagreement, Faith has been disqualified from the competition and is to leave the house immediately."

