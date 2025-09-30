Low Priest, Etiti, And Mother of the Bride Are Africa Magic’s Brand New Originals

The media and entertainment community gathered as the platform unveiled its highly anticipated slate of original drama series for the final quarter of the year.

Stars, producers, and even some recently evicted Big Brother Naija 10/10 housemates graced the occasion, making it as much a cultural moment as it was an industry announcement.

The evening carried the air of both celebration and revelation. Guests got a first look at the fresh narratives, stories steeped in African tradition, charged with modern conflicts, and layered with themes of love, betrayal, ambition, and survival.



Low Priest

Headlining the slate is The Low Priest (130 episodes), produced by Femi Ogunsanwo. The drama plunges viewers into a tale of rivalry and fate after two men trespass into a forbidden shrine, where the gods choose one and curse the other.

With Paul Nnadiekwe, David Eyo, and Oluchi Amajuoyi leading the cast, the series is set to premiere on 29 September, airing weekdays at 8 pm.

Mother of the Bride

Sharing its debut date is Mother of the Bride (39 episodes), a family drama with a ticking clock at its centre.

After the death of her husband, a Lagos matriarch discovers she has just 45 days to marry off one of her four daughters or forfeit her inheritance.

Starring Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Ibrahim Suleiman, Wendy Lawal, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Gloria Anozie-Young, the series promises to explore themes of tradition, legacy, and family dynamics.

Etiti

October opens with Etiti (The World Between Worlds) (26 episodes), a fantasy epic directed by Daniel Oriahi and produced by Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth).

Rooted in mysticism, the story follows a warrior hunter who becomes trapped in the afterlife, where he must join forces with a goddess to save his bride and uncover the identity of his killer.

Uzoamaka Onuoha, Bryan Okoye, Elma Mbadiwe, and Paschaline Ijeoma Alex star in this otherworldly tale, premiering 2 October.



Rise Again The line-up concludes with Rise Again (limited series), a dance-inspired drama directed by Unlimited LA.

With Liquorose, Hermes Iyele, Kaffy, Do2dtun, Femi Branch, Saskay, and Dada Boy Ehiz on the cast, the series charts the comeback of a gifted dancer as he battles injury, betrayal, and loss on his road to redemption. It premieres on 19 October at 8 pm.

Beyond the screenings, a panel discussion offered rare insight into the creative choices behind these ambitious projects. Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, underscored the network’s mission: “Africa Magic remains committed to telling authentic African stories that resonate with audiences both at home and abroad. With this lineup, we are spotlighting some of the industry’s most visionary directors and talent.”



Victor Sanchez, Head of Production, added a candid note on the spirit that drives projects to completion: “I like stubborn people. Various reasons can prevent a project from coming to fruition, but with determined individuals, they can see a project through to the end. I can’t give vision. I love people who know the vision but take notes too.”

The room buzzed with excitement as industry players, stars, and fans alike left with a clear message: Africa Magic is not just producing shows; it is curating cultural touchpoints and stories that will dominate conversations and resonate far beyond the screen. All four titles will premiere exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151, GOtv Channel 8) with follow-up streaming on Showmax. From sacred shrines to Lagos family dramas, mystical realms to dance floors, Africa Magic’s new season promises a lineup as diverse as the audience it serves, bold, entertaining, and unmistakably African.

