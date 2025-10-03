Faith disqualified from BBN Season 10: All the reactions from BBNaija stars

His shocking disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house has sent shockwaves across social media, sparking divided opinions among fans and ex-housemates alike.

Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that the 25-year-old medical doctor was disqualified in the final week after a physical altercation with fellow housemate Sultana. The clash, which erupted during a group task, reportedly started over a basket of materials. Things quickly escalated when Faith forcefully dragged the basket from Sultana’s hands, causing her to lose her footing, fall, and injure herself.

With BBNaija’s long-standing zero-tolerance policy for violence, the action was deemed sufficient grounds for immediate disqualification, cutting short his dream of winning the show just days before the grand finale.

Faith disqualified from BBN Season 10: How BBNaija stars reacted

Reactions poured in swiftly from the BBNaija alumni community. Some opined that Faith went too far, even if he was provoked. Others sympthatised with him for getting kicked off the show and encouraged him to see it as a learning curve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pere

Former housemate Pere Egbi first posted on X : “Two of them were wrong.” before adding : “He was disqualified. And so? He’d learn from his mistakes and he’d grow. It’s not the end. It’ll never be. It’s a learning curve.”

Uti Nwachukwu

Meanwhile, media personality and ex-BBNaija star Uti Nwachukwu shared a lengthy reflection : “Saw this and ALL I COULD THINK OF WAS FAITH. In his own words - IT TAKES TWO. Could she have acted better - YES! Could he have handled it better - YES! A TRIGGER is just as grave as a REACTION. It is incredibly Narcissistic to label the one who triggered/created/fueled the situation a VICTIM and then label the one who reacted (without hitting the other) - an Abuser. However, the onus is on us to learn to respond appropriately. Las las we are all human and our 20s is for Adulthood learning. This is not defending anyone. It’s analysing what we all watched live - not internet clips. Learn the lessons and dead sentiments - this is 2025, Let’s be guided.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ik Onyema

Former BBNaija star Ik Onyema wrote: “Faith overdid it sha, but that house can make anyone a bit crazy.”

Sir Kess

Another ex-BBNaija star, Sir Kess, was more critical of Faith with a post that questioned the mental state of the disqualified housemate: “The boy head bin no correct normally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun Okojie

Shaun Okojie, another ex-housemate, also weighed in: “Was he wrong yes, should he have been disqualified? Perhaps yes. Has there been other violence in the house? Yes. Should’ve 1 or 2 other HM’s be disqualified. Yes. My opinion.”

Chinwe

ADVERTISEMENT

Another ex-housemate, Chinwe wrote: “Getting disqualified 3days to the end of the show is wild tho. Especially with the number of wins accumulated over the season. Quite unfortunate.”

Kuture

From Season 10 itself, evicted housemate Kuture reacted with loyalty to his friend, sharing a meme-worthy clip with the caption: “Forget cruise Faith na my Guy, My Aquafina padi of life! You’re a champion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Jasmine

Another evicted housemate, Gigi Jasmine, admitted she didn't see it coming. “In all honesty, genuinely shocked. Man dem usually calculates EVERYTHING.”

Kayinkunmi

And in his trademark witty tone, fellow evicted contestant Kayinkunmi joked: “So all the tasks wins and car gone!? Village people??”

ADVERTISEMENT