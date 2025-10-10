Pulse Weekly Rundown: Everything That Went Down in Film and TV This Week

From Netflix trying to buy football to Toyin Abraham turning memes into money, to Big Brother wrapping up its most chaotic season yet, here’s your full entertainment rundown.

BBNaija 10/10: The End of an Era

Big Brother Naija closed its tenth season this week, crowning Imisi as the winner, ₦150 million richer and freshly minted for influencer stardom.

But the real story wasn’t just who won, it was what the show revealed about us. Season 10 was pure fire: combustible personalities, wild alliances, moral debates, and one infamous basket fight that got Faith disqualified.

The casting was near-perfect, no dull moments, no fillers, just chaos that somehow made sense.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Westeros Rides Again

HBO used New York Comic Con to drop the first full trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , its Game of Thrones prequel. The six-episode series lands January 18, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

Starring Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as his unlikely squire “Egg” Targaryen king, the show promises more heart and less spectacle.

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, and Niyi Akinmolayan Set Up a December Showdown

Mark your calendars, because Nollywood’s December is already looking like a three-way blockbuster battle.

Toyin Abraham is leading the charge with her next cinema release, Oversabi Aunty, dropping December 18, 2025, via FilmOne.

Inspired by viral clips of Toyin herself being the excitable friend at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding, she’s turning a meme into a movie and probably a box office hit.

Funke Akindele is teasing Behind the Scenes, while Niyi Akinmolayan gears up to release Colours of Fire on December 24, 2025.

Each has their own lane: Toyin brings comedy and charisma, Funke blends humour with heart, and Niyi pushes the technical frontier.

Together, they’re setting up one of Nollywood’s most competitive holiday seasons in years.

California Just Banned Loud Streaming Ads

In a move that might finally let babies sleep through binge nights, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law (SB 576) banning streaming ads that are louder than the content they accompany.

Starting July 1, 2026, streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube can’t play those blaring ads that make you drop your remote in fear.

It’s basically the CALM Act for the streaming age, practical, overdue, and surprisingly viral among parents.

Ad execs are worried about costs, but for viewers, it’s one small win for peace and quiet.

Netflix Eyes the UEFA Champions League

Netflix is reportedly bidding for the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, the holy grail of club football. UEFA wants a jaw-dropping £4.4 billion per year, and Netflix, with its hunger for live global moments, might just pay it.

If the deal goes through, it’ll be a paradigm shift from Squid Game marathons to Real Madrid vs. Man City streams. But live sports isn’t like releasing Bridgerton; it’s fast, unforgiving, and glitch-intolerant.

Still, if Netflix nails this, it could become the biggest entertainment-sports hybrid player in the world.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Begins Production

Over in Wellsbury, chaos is officially back in session. Netflix confirmed that Ginny & Georgia Season 4 has begun production, the final chapter in the Millers’ rollercoaster family saga.

The theme? Cycles and Origins. Expect deeper dives into Georgia’s past, messy family reunions, and some closure. The cast, Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca are all returning, with filming currently underway.

If all goes well, Season 4 should hit Netflix sometime in mid to late 2026. Prepare for emotional whiplash, Georgia-style.

Nigeria’s 2025 Film Festival Season Kicks Off

Nigeria’s festival circuit is in full swing a cinematic marathon from October to December, spanning eight major festivals across Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Ibadan. The Annual Film Mischief (Oct 16–19) opens the season for bold, experimental filmmakers. Abuja International Film Festival** (Oct 26–31) and AFRIFF (Nov 2–8) anchor the mainstream. Lagos Fringe (Nov 18–23) and ENIFF (Nov 26–29) bring regional colour and social focus. Ibadan Indie Film Awards (Nov 28–29) celebrates low-budget brilliance. And December closes with S16 Film Festival and Zuma Film Festival, both running Dec 1–5, merging analogue aesthetics with advocacy cinema.

It’s more than screenings it’s about connection, collaboration, and defining what the next generation of Nigerian cinema will look like.

The Final Frame

From BBNaija’s cultural chaos to Netflix’s billion-pound ambitions, this week proved that film and television are no longer just about entertainment, they’re battlegrounds for identity, innovation, and influence.

Whether it’s Toyin Abraham turning a nickname into a narrative or California turning down the volume of ads, the screen keeps evolving and we’re here for every frame.