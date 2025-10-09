Toyin Abraham Is Betting On ‘Oversabi Aunty’ to Dominate December

The Nollywood actress, filmmaker, and box office queen has officially announced her next cinema release, Oversabi Aunty, set to hit Nigerian cinemas on December 19, 2025, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

The title alone is enough to get people talking, and that’s exactly the point. The origin of “Oversabi Aunty” stems from a series of viral moments earlier this year, when Toyin was caught on camera multiple times at events surrounding her friend Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Each time, Toyin’s animated congratulations and visible excitement became instant meme material. Online commentators jokingly dubbed her “Oversabi Aunty”, the overly involved, excitable family friend we all know too well.

Rather than shy away from the label, Toyin has flipped it on its head, turning internet banter into box office bait.

Naming her next big release after the viral tag is both a cheeky nod to her public persona and a smart marketing strategy. In today’s world, where virality often fizzles out in days, Toyin is choosing to immortalise the moment on the big screen.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, expectations are already high. Toyin Abraham’s December releases are often major cinematic events.



Her 2023 film Malaika and earlier titles like Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper consistently pulled large audiences, contributing to her reputation as one of Nollywood’s most bankable stars.

With Oversabi Aunty, she seems to be doubling down on her ability to merge real-life cultural moments with storytelling that resonates across demographics.

Other Filmmakers Join the Lineup

Toyin isn’t the only one marking her territory on the festive calendar. Funke Akindele, another December heavyweight, has also teased a new film titled Behind the Scenes.

Though no official release date has been announced yet, any Funke Akindele project is bound to be a major contender, especially following her record-shattering A Tribe Called Judah in 2023.

Meanwhile, Niyi Akinmolayan is bringing a different kind of fire to the cinemas this holiday season. His upcoming film, Colours of Fire, is scheduled for release on December 24, 2025.

Produced by Anthill Studios in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, the project is already generating buzz as one of the season’s anticipated titles. Akinmolayan, known for The Wedding Party 2, The House of Secrets, and The Man for the Job, has a track record of delivering both visually compelling and commercially successful films.

The Battle for December

December has long been the biggest month for Nollywood cinema. Families are together, schools are closed, and audiences flock to theatres in droves. Over the years, filmmakers have strategically staked their claim on the holiday season, often leading to box office showdowns between the industry’s biggest names.

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, and Niyi Akinmolayan have all carved distinct spaces for themselves in this arena.

Toyin brings mass-market comedy and star power, Funke often blends sharp social commentary with accessible humour, while Niyi leans into technical innovation and genre versatility.