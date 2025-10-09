Netflix Eyes Champions League Rights in Bold Move to Attract New Users

According to reports, the streaming giant is set to bid for the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious club football competition in the world.

Meanwhile, UEFA is reportedly eyeing £4.4 billion a year in revenue from its club competition TV rights, a figure that signals the intensifying battle for live sports in the global streaming wars.

If successful, this would mark a significant turning point for Netflix, which has historically focused on on-demand films and series rather than live sports.

The platform has experimented with sports documentaries ( Drive to Survive, Break Point, Full Swing ) and recently added WWE Raw to its lineup in the U.S.

Virgin Music will be deploying its resources in helping MiPROMO achieve its mission to empower African talent and accelerate cultural reach.

The honour bestowed by Rolling Stone is a declaration that Afrobeats is fundamental to the 21st-century soundtrack.

5 Nigerian Songs Named In Rolling Stone’s 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century

These five artists confirm a crucial truth about the modern music industry: not all masterpieces require a megaphone.

5 Nigerian Artistes Quietly Making the Best Love Songs Right Now

But bidding for Champions League rights is a completely different level, a move that could rewrite both the company’s future and the live sports broadcasting.

Why This Move

For Netflix, this bid is more than football. It’s about relevance, retention, and revenue. With subscriber growth plateauing in key markets, streaming platforms are searching for new ways to keep audiences engaged, and few things can command live, appointment-viewing attention like the Champions League.

Live sports rights have traditionally been dominated by broadcasters like Sky, BT Sport, and, more recently, Amazon Prime Video.

But as linear TV loses ground to streaming, sports is one of the last great live-viewing bastions. Owning the Champions League rights would give Netflix access to millions of football fans who still rely on cable or traditional broadcasters.

For UEFA, the attraction is obvious. Streaming giants offer global reach, flexible delivery, and deep pockets. The projected £4.4 billion per year from club competition TV rights is a signal that UEFA is ready to explore new broadcasting avenues to maximise revenue. ALSO READ: Everything New on Netflix, Prime Video and Showmax This October

Reactions

As expected, the internet has had plenty to say about the possibility of watching Champions League games on Netflix. The reactions are as mixed and entertaining as a penalty shootout.

Some football fans are thrilled at the prospect:

“Amazing..... I will be there.” “This is actually a good thing.” “Would be legendary to watch UCL games on Netflix.” “Wow it will be so good and also bring more subscribers to them.” “Gonna be the Biggest Upgrade.”

Others are… less convinced:

“Netflix needs to stay away from live sports man. It just doesn't work.” “We still won’t subscribe.” “Am not watching UCL on Netflix.”

Many also expect subscription prices to rise if Netflix secures the rights.

“Netflix price increase incoming.” “They about to double the price on your heads.” “Subscription fee finna go up too.”