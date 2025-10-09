Netflix Eyes Champions League Rights in Bold Move to Attract New Users

According to reports, the streaming giant is set to bid for the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious club football competition in the world.
Meanwhile, UEFA is reportedly eyeing £4.4 billion a year in revenue from its club competition TV rights, a figure that signals the intensifying battle for live sports in the global streaming wars.
If successful, this would mark a significant turning point for Netflix, which has historically focused on on-demand films and series rather than live sports.
The platform has experimented with sports documentaries (Drive to Survive, Break Point, Full Swing) and recently added WWE Raw to its lineup in the U.S.
But bidding for Champions League rights is a completely different level, a move that could rewrite both the company’s future and the live sports broadcasting.
Why This Move
For Netflix, this bid is more than football. It’s about relevance, retention, and revenue. With subscriber growth plateauing in key markets, streaming platforms are searching for new ways to keep audiences engaged, and few things can command live, appointment-viewing attention like the Champions League.
Live sports rights have traditionally been dominated by broadcasters like Sky, BT Sport, and, more recently, Amazon Prime Video.
But as linear TV loses ground to streaming, sports is one of the last great live-viewing bastions. Owning the Champions League rights would give Netflix access to millions of football fans who still rely on cable or traditional broadcasters.
For UEFA, the attraction is obvious. Streaming giants offer global reach, flexible delivery, and deep pockets. The projected £4.4 billion per year from club competition TV rights is a signal that UEFA is ready to explore new broadcasting avenues to maximise revenue.
Reactions
As expected, the internet has had plenty to say about the possibility of watching Champions League games on Netflix. The reactions are as mixed and entertaining as a penalty shootout.
Some football fans are thrilled at the prospect:
“Amazing..... I will be there.” “This is actually a good thing.” “Would be legendary to watch UCL games on Netflix.” “Wow it will be so good and also bring more subscribers to them.” “Gonna be the Biggest Upgrade.”
Others are… less convinced:
“Netflix needs to stay away from live sports man. It just doesn't work.” “We still won’t subscribe.” “Am not watching UCL on Netflix.”
Many also expect subscription prices to rise if Netflix secures the rights.
“Netflix price increase incoming.” “They about to double the price on your heads.” “Subscription fee finna go up too.”
Challenges Netflix May Face
While the potential is huge, streaming live sports, especially something as massive as the Champions League, comes with unique challenges:
Latency & reliability: Unlike films and series, live sports demand real-time delivery with no buffering. Even a few seconds’ delay can ruin the experience.
Infrastructure: Netflix would need to handle millions of concurrent streams across multiple regions, languages, and time zones simultaneously.
Monetisation strategy: Will games be available to all subscribers, or will Netflix introduce a sports tier or pay-per-view model? The platform has historically avoided live tiers, but football could change that.
Regulatory and regional rights: Football broadcasting deals are often fragmented regionally. Netflix would need to navigate complex licensing frameworks in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.
Netflix bidding for Champions League rights isn’t a bad business move; it’s a symbolic statement. It says that the streaming era isn’t just about catching up on shows at midnight; it’s about owning the live cultural moments that shape collective memory.
Whether this gamble pays off will depend on execution. If Netflix nails the streaming infrastructure, pricing, and presentation, it could revolutionise football broadcasting. But if it falters, football fans, a notoriously passionate and unforgiving audience, won’t hesitate to voice their displeasure.
