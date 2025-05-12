Portable alleges bias in Nollywood over Ibrahim Chatta’s AMVCA snub

Street-hop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, is once again making waves, this time, not with music, but with accusations.



The controversial artist has alleged that cliques and silent conspiracies are rife in Nigeria’s entertainment space, particularly in major award ceremonies.

In a fiery Instagram video, Portable claimed that veteran actor Ibrahim Chatta was deliberately denied a win at the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), despite his strong performance in House of GAA.

Chatta had been nominated for Best Lead Actor, a category ultimately won by Femi Adebayo for Seven Doors. Adebayo’s co-star, Chioma Chukwuka, also clinched the Best Lead Actress award.

According to Portable, this outcome was not just disappointing, it was unjust.

“My fans, there is a gang up in the Nigerian entertainment industry, even in Nollywood. They didn’t give Ibrahim Chatta an award at the 11th AMVCA despite his impeccable acting. That was how I was also snubbed by The Headies Awards.”

Clearly exasperated, Portable continued:

“We don’t need awards. We need food, we need money. We have money, but we can’t use money to buy awards like some persons. Ibrahim Chatta, if they don’t award you, God will reward you. My boss, you are my mentor. I love you.”

This isn't the first time accusations of exclusion have surrounded Chatta. Back in 2023, the actor himself suggested that his consistent snubs from AMVCA nominations weren’t accidental but part of a calculated sidelining within the industry.

Portable’s rant adds fuel to long-standing discussions about credibility and transparency in award selections, and whether merit truly determines recognition in Nollywood and beyond.