Watch these 4 AMVCA nominees on Showmax

At the heart of this streaming renaissance? The actors. The faces who've poured themselves into layered, unforgettable characters. Some are veterans. Some are breaking new ground. All of them are nominated. All of them are must-watch.

With multiple nods across major categories like Best Scripted Series, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Writing, and Best Editing, it’s clear that Showmax isn’t just along for the ride; it’s driving the bus.

Whether you're a loyal Nollywood stan or a casual scroller looking for your next binge, Showmax has lined up a buffet of shows and stars who have turned storytelling into an art form. Think boardroom battles, emotional unravelings, sharp dialogue, and performances that grip you by the heart, and don’t let go.

With the glitz, glamour, and fierce competition of the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA’s) just around the corner, one platform is making a loud, proud statement: Showmax.

Veteran actor Bimbo Manuel is no stranger to commanding the screen, but in Princess on a Hill, he brings something even more formidable to the table.



As Moyosore Lawson, the feisty CEO who doesn’t play fair, Manuel delivers a masterclass in power, presence, and intimidation. It’s no wonder he’s snagged his first-ever AMVCA nomination for Best Lead Actor, highlighting his enduring impact on Nigerian cinema.

Manuel has long been a pillar of the Nollywood industry with iconic credits like If I Am President, Breath of Life, Render to Caesar, Shanty Town, and October 1.

Efa Iwara in Princess on a Hill

Also starring in Princess on a Hill is Efa Iwara, whose portrayal of Ozzy adds just the right dose of complexity and energy to the series.



As a key player in the show's web of corporate ambition and manipulation, Iwara brings nuance, suspense, and unexpected softness to a show filled with sharp elbows and cutthroat deals.



Iwara's performance has earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, reflecting his growing prominence in the industry.

Iwara has previously been nominated for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2020 and 2022 AMVCAs for his roles in Seven and This Lady Called Life.



His growing résumé includes memorable appearances in acclaimed titles like The Men’s Club, Ajoche, Ricordi, Diiche, Rumour Has It, and more, firmly cementing his place as one of Nollywood’s most versatile and captivating talents.

Other nominations for Princess on a Hill include Best Scripted Series, Best Editing, and Best Writing – TV Series.

The Showmax original also featured other stars like Norbert Young, Ireti Doyle, Femi Jacobs, Onyinye Odokoro, Efa Iwara, Mimi Chaka, and Andrew Yaw Bunting, among others.



Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo

Although Uzoamaka Onuoha is nominated for her prolific role in Agemo , we can’t help but introduce you to the beauty she performed on the James Omokwe-directed series Diiche.

Uzoamaka plays her first major role, a dual role that shows her character as two sides of an extreme in a psychological thriller.



Currently available on Showmax, Diiche is a six-part limited series centred around a high-profile murder investigation involving the death of Nnamdi, the fiancé (Daniel K Daniel) of the main character, Diiche, who becomes the prime suspect.

The show blends elements of thriller, drama, and psychological suspense, with some metaphysical and supernatural themes woven into its narrative.



Uzoamaka Power Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury

Uzoamaka Aniunoh has had her best year yet in the industry. Snagging a nomination in the Best Lead Actress category for her role in Phoenix Fury, she has proven that she’s a force Nollywood has to reckon with.

From Diiche to Mami Wata, Phoenix Fury and her recent film, Shaping Us, which is currently streaming on Showmax, the actress has given us a range of complex and nuanced characters.

So, if you're building a watchlist or making predictions ahead of the big night, these stars are solid picks.

They’ve not only captured hearts but also have shown us what Nollywood content can be. And whether they take home the golden masks or not, one thing is certain, Showmax is shaping the future of African TV, and these talents are leading the charge.