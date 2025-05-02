Portable reacts to reports stating he is serving a prison sentence

Nigerian street-hop artist Portable has addressed circulating reports suggesting he is serving a prison sentence, asserting that he is not incarcerated and remains actively engaged in his music career.​

In a statement released on his official Instagram page on May 1, 2025, Portable clarified, “Amid recent online misleading reports suggesting that Portable has been sentenced to prison for three months, we would like to officially set the record straight: Portable is NOT in prison, has NOT been arrested, and is NOT serving any sentence.”

He also stressed that all previous and ongoing legal matters have been resolved with the relevant authorities.

Portable is a free man actively working, creating music, and preparing to thrill fans globally.This period has been a journey of reflection, learning, and growth. Portable is committed to becoming a better artist, a better man, and a positive voice for his generation. He remains fully available for shows, concerts, brand partnerships, and appearances worldwide.

This clarification follows a recent court ruling on April 29, 2025, where Portable was found guilty on two counts of assault related to a 2022 incident in Ogun State. The court sentenced him to three months' imprisonment, offering an option of a ₦30,000 fine, which he promptly paid to avoid jail time. ​