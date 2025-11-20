‘Now You See Me 3’ Pulls ₦34.2 Million in Nigerian Debut

The latest chapter, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, opened over the weekend and immediately seized the number-one spot at the Nigerian box office, raking in a solid ₦34.2 million between November 14 to November 16.

A Franchise Reawakened

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, this third outing leans into everything fans have come to expect: glossy heists, impossible illusions executed with poker-faced confidence, and a plotline that delights in outsmarting the audience.

Most of the original cast reunites: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, and Lizzy Caplan, forming a nostalgic backbone.

But the film also ushers in a younger cohort: Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike. Their presence signals an intentional shift, knitting two generations of performers into the franchise’s expanding mythos.



The Story

The story fast-forwards twelve years after the events of the first film. A new trio of illusionists, Charlie, Bosco Leroy, and June McClure, become viral sensations when they orchestrate a counterfeit Four Horsemen show dripping in futuristic trickery: deepfakes, holograms, and digital illusions that blur the line between magic and tech.

In classic Horsemen fashion, their “performance” ends with a moral twist. They dismantle a shady cryptocurrency mogul’s empire and redistribute his wealth to the unsuspecting crowd.

Global Box Office

Internationally, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is proving it was worth the wait. It debuted atop the global box office with $75.5 million, supported by $54.2 million from 64 territories.

China delivered the strongest turnout with $19.2 million, followed by strong showings in South Korea, France, and the U.K. Considering its $90-million production budget, the film’s early numbers hint at a franchise still capable of drawing large, curious crowds.

Nigerian audiences have always embraced stylish heists, ensemble casts, and films that wrap social commentary inside adrenaline-pumping spectacle.

