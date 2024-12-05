Nile Media Entertainment announces International theatrical distribution for ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’

Nile Media Entertainment has announced its international theatrical distribution for Funke Akindele’s December movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

While FilmOne Entertainment retains its rights to distribute the movie locally, Nile Media has acquired the rights to distribute the film internationally.

In an official announcement on Instagram, the media distribution and production company unveiled the cinema dates for the film.

“Nile Media Entertainment proudly announces international theatrical distribution for @funkejenifaakindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, the first Nigerian film to be released in 30 countries across 6 continents,” the post said.

There is an exclusive UK Premiere at Odeon Cinemas, Greenwich on December 20, 2024. Other countries include Italy, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium, and Canada.

Nile Media was launched by film executive, Moses Babatope after his exit from Filmhouse where he served as managing director of FilmOne Entertainment, a subsidiary of FilmHouse Group, which he co-founded with Kene Okwusa in 2012. In less than a year since its establishment, the company has collaborated and unveiled several ventures.