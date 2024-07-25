ADVERTISEMENT
Film executive Moses Babatope launches new company after leaving Filmhouse

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The announcement of his new venture comes three months after he announced his FilmOne exit.

Moses Babatope [Nollywire]

According to Babatope, who will serve as Group CEO, Nile will operate through five subsidiaries: Nile Entertainment, Nile Cinemas, Nile Motion Pictures, Nile Studio Lab, and The Nile Foundation.

He added that the new company has already acquired the rights to distribute 31 films locally and internationally.

Earlier this year, Babatope stepped down as managing director of FilmOne Entertainment, a subsidiary of FilmHouse Group, which he co-founded with Kene Okwusa in 2012. The announcement of his new venture comes three months after he announced that he was leaving FilmOne.

Producer Biola Sokenu will be the executive director and group COO. Actress Abimbola Craig will serve as vice president of production. Craig previously headed production at NdaniTV. Former chief marketing officer at Filmhouse Group, Lolu Desalu will join as executive director. PR executive and founder of Robert Taylor Media, Bukky George Taylor will join as VP of Nile X, the cinema arm. Nowekere Alexis Segun-Ojo will serve as general manager of distribution and marketing.

Nile Media Entertainment Group Pulse Nigeria

With Nile, Babatope told Nollywire that his vision is to lead and participate in the Nigerian film industry with ingenious ideas.

Our goal is to celebrate African stories and bring them to the global stage in the most spectacular ways. This is an exciting time for us, and we are happy to reshape the future of African entertainment,” he said.

With the entertainment sector contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic health, Nile Media Entertainment Group hopes to explore fresh markets, creating, showcasing, and distributing content within West Africa and beyond.

“The plan is bigger than Moses Babatope; it’s not just another entertainment venture. The plan is to grow the industry ten times bigger. We’re innovating, disrupting, and creating new revenue lines for the industry,” he said.

Brooks Eti-Inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

