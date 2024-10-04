ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nile Media launches voucher system with Oboli's ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This system will enable cinema lovers to pre-order tickets before showtime.

Nile Media Launches Voucher System with Upcoming Film, ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ [Instagram/@omonioboli]
Nile Media Launches Voucher System with Upcoming Film, ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ [Instagram/@omonioboli]

Recommended articles

In an official statement, the Nile entertainment team took to their official Instagram page to make the announcement.

“We launched a foremost and innovative voucher system for producers and filmmakers across Nigeria and beyond. The voucher system called ‘Atlas by Reach’ was launched with @omonioboli’s highly anticipated “THE UPRISING :Wives on Strike 3” film and it makes it easy to pre-order tickets before showtime. Anyone (Influencers, Celebrities, Staff, Lovers etc.) can buy tickets to a movie in advance, they can also gift the tickets to others,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Moses Babatope, the Chief Executive officer of the Nile Media Entertainment Group, the voucher system will potentially increase sales and enhance the country’s economy.

“This innovation has the potential to grow admissions, increase sales and further boost the nation’s economy. The time to push boundaries, set trends, redefine and transform media entertainment is now, and we are at the forefront of this. It is indeed a big win for us to launch a groundbreaking innovation for the Nollywood industry. Pre-selling for upcoming films is now a reality, eliminating the need to wait for showtime before getting tickets,” he said.

On July 10, 2024, the director, Omoni Oboli, unveiled a teaser for the third instalment of Wives on Strike. The Wives on Strike franchise launched its first film in 2016, followed by a sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2018.

The satire follows a group of women who deny their husbands sex in a bid to motivate them to advocate for a young girl whose father forced her into marriage with an older man. This revolution also becomes a protest against gender-based violence in the community. Although humour-filled, it incites critical conversation around important issues women face. Premiering in cinemas on October 18, 2024, Wives on Strike boasts a cast ensemble including Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Hilda Dokubo, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), and May Yul-Edochie.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nile Media launches voucher system with Oboli's ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’

Nile Media launches voucher system with Oboli's ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’

Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

Rapper DDG says he and Halle Bailey have broken up

Rapper DDG says he and Halle Bailey have broken up

Is Afrobeats struggling to mint new stars?

Is Afrobeats struggling to mint new stars?

Timi Dakolo writes song to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday

Timi Dakolo writes song to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday

'Sui Generis' is a reminder of Reminisce's distinction [Review]

'Sui Generis' is a reminder of Reminisce's distinction [Review]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, ‘Hijack '93,’ premiering this October

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, ‘Hijack '93,’ premiering this October

I have no desire to prove what my contributions are - Kate Henshaw to critic

I have no desire to prove what my contributions are - Kate Henshaw to critic

The Weekend Sets New Nollywood Milestone with 16 AMAA Nominations

The Weekend Sets New Nollywood Milestone with 16 AMAA Nominations

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teju's Tale is a Nigerian drama set in 1950's London [Instagram/@tejustalebdk]

Weekend Watchlist: Must-See Nollywood Short Films

Breath of Life [Prime Video]

A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

Lagos Fringe Festival has announced its return for a 7th edition. [Instagram/@Lagosfringe]

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions