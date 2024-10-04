Nile Media launches voucher system with Oboli's ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’

In an official statement, the Nile entertainment team took to their official Instagram page to make the announcement.

“We launched a foremost and innovative voucher system for producers and filmmakers across Nigeria and beyond. The voucher system called ‘Atlas by Reach’ was launched with @omonioboli’s highly anticipated “THE UPRISING :Wives on Strike 3” film and it makes it easy to pre-order tickets before showtime. Anyone (Influencers, Celebrities, Staff, Lovers etc.) can buy tickets to a movie in advance, they can also gift the tickets to others,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Moses Babatope, the Chief Executive officer of the Nile Media Entertainment Group, the voucher system will potentially increase sales and enhance the country’s economy.

“This innovation has the potential to grow admissions, increase sales and further boost the nation’s economy. The time to push boundaries, set trends, redefine and transform media entertainment is now, and we are at the forefront of this. It is indeed a big win for us to launch a groundbreaking innovation for the Nollywood industry. Pre-selling for upcoming films is now a reality, eliminating the need to wait for showtime before getting tickets,” he said.

On July 10, 2024, the director, Omoni Oboli, unveiled a teaser for the third instalment of Wives on Strike. The Wives on Strike franchise launched its first film in 2016, followed by a sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2018.