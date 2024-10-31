Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Ojaja cinemas is also set to launch 1,000 screens across Nigeria over five years starting with Ile-Ife and Akure. THC Cinemax Ogba and Royal Roots Ikota will also be joining the Nile Cinema Chain.

Nile Cinemas officially assumed operations for Ojaja Cinemas following a ceremonial signing on October 29, 2024, attended by the Ooni and his wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi.

At the event, the Ooni of Ife emphasised the project’s importance in creating employment for Nigerian youth through the development of his 1,000-acre Ojaja Film and Talent City. He noted, “I am not an expert, but I am using my platform as a monarch to create employment for Nigeria’s young and growing population. We cannot rely solely on the government, and that’s why I decided to establish the Ojaja Film and Talent City on 1,000 acres.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The Ojaja Film and Talent City in Ile-Ife was commissioned on October 17, 2024, by former Minister of Works and former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, alongside Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Ooni expressed confidence in Nile’s leadership.

“Thanks to Moses Babatope, formerly of FilmOne, who helped revolutionise the film industry. They brought a fresh perspective, and I am confident in his expertise,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moses Babatope, CEO of Nile Group, highlighted the partnership’s transformative vision.

“We are building an entertainment ecosystem that will redefine how Nigerians experience cinema. Our vision extends beyond traditional cinema management to creating multiple revenue streams through strategic partnerships, premium experiences, and innovative content distribution. We’re paving the way for Nigerian cinema to not only meet but set global standards. This is the paradigm shift our industry has been waiting for, and Nile is ready to lead with major investments in technology, talent, and infrastructure,” he said.

Key Nile executives in attendance included Biola Sokenu, COO of Nile Group; Dr. Bukky George Taylor, VP of Nile X Luxury Cinema; and Olalekan Oginni, Group Real Estate and Business Development Director.

The partnership includes immediate management of Ojaja Cinemas’ Ile-Ife and Akure locations, which will introduce premium viewing experiences and innovative content distribution systems.

Additionally, Nile is expanding by incorporating THC Cinemax Ogba and Royal Roots Ikota into the Nile Cinema Chain, positioning it to become the fifth-largest cinema chain in West Africa by December 2024 with four operational locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, former Commissioner for Arts and Tourism, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“The integration of THC Cinemax into the Nile Cinema Chain is a strategic alignment of our vision for entertainment innovation in Nigeria,” she said.

Mr. Greg Odutayo of Royal Roots Cinema also voiced his confidence in Nile Group.