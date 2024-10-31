RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Nile Cinemas is set to become the fifth largest cinema chain in West Africa by December 2024 with four locations.

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas [Instagram/@nilegroup]
Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas [Instagram/@nilegroup]

Recommended articles

Ojaja cinemas is also set to launch 1,000 screens across Nigeria over five years starting with Ile-Ife and Akure. THC Cinemax Ogba and Royal Roots Ikota will also be joining the Nile Cinema Chain.

Nile Cinemas officially assumed operations for Ojaja Cinemas following a ceremonial signing on October 29, 2024, attended by the Ooni and his wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi.

At the event, the Ooni of Ife emphasised the project’s importance in creating employment for Nigerian youth through the development of his 1,000-acre Ojaja Film and Talent City. He noted, “I am not an expert, but I am using my platform as a monarch to create employment for Nigeria’s young and growing population. We cannot rely solely on the government, and that’s why I decided to establish the Ojaja Film and Talent City on 1,000 acres.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas [Instagram/@nilegroup]
Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas [Instagram/@nilegroup] Pulse Nigeria

The Ojaja Film and Talent City in Ile-Ife was commissioned on October 17, 2024, by former Minister of Works and former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, alongside Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Ooni expressed confidence in Nile’s leadership.

“Thanks to Moses Babatope, formerly of FilmOne, who helped revolutionise the film industry. They brought a fresh perspective, and I am confident in his expertise,” he said.

READ ALSO: 2025 Oscars: Nigeria Selects ‘Mai Martaba’ as International Feature Film (IFF) Contender

ADVERTISEMENT

Moses Babatope, CEO of Nile Group, highlighted the partnership’s transformative vision.

“We are building an entertainment ecosystem that will redefine how Nigerians experience cinema. Our vision extends beyond traditional cinema management to creating multiple revenue streams through strategic partnerships, premium experiences, and innovative content distribution. We’re paving the way for Nigerian cinema to not only meet but set global standards. This is the paradigm shift our industry has been waiting for, and Nile is ready to lead with major investments in technology, talent, and infrastructure,” he said.

Key Nile executives in attendance included Biola Sokenu, COO of Nile Group; Dr. Bukky George Taylor, VP of Nile X Luxury Cinema; and Olalekan Oginni, Group Real Estate and Business Development Director.

The partnership includes immediate management of Ojaja Cinemas’ Ile-Ife and Akure locations, which will introduce premium viewing experiences and innovative content distribution systems.

Additionally, Nile is expanding by incorporating THC Cinemax Ogba and Royal Roots Ikota into the Nile Cinema Chain, positioning it to become the fifth-largest cinema chain in West Africa by December 2024 with four operational locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, former Commissioner for Arts and Tourism, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“The integration of THC Cinemax into the Nile Cinema Chain is a strategic alignment of our vision for entertainment innovation in Nigeria,” she said.

Mr. Greg Odutayo of Royal Roots Cinema also voiced his confidence in Nile Group.

“We trust Nile to deliver a world-class entertainment experience for Nigerians,” he noted.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Virgin Music tops Record Label market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024

Virgin Music tops Record Label market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo dies at 101 years

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo dies at 101 years

MI Abaga: From Short Black Boy to The Chiarman

MI Abaga: From Short Black Boy to The Chiarman

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution partners Fusion Intelligence Technologies to enhance ticket sales experience

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution partners Fusion Intelligence Technologies to enhance ticket sales experience

South Africa moves to strip pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

South Africa moves to strip pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fathia Balogun has addressed the controversy surrounding her upcoming movie [Instagram/@fathiawilliams]

Here’s why Fathia Williams is facing backlash for her new movie ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’

Dignitaries during the launch of a coffee table book by the board of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), in Lagos, on Friday.

AMAA launches coffee book to document previous awards

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November [Instagram/@justusgirlsglobalnetwork]

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

Showmax joins AFRIFF 2024 to celebrate African stories with screening of ‘Princess on a Hill’ [Showmax]

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024