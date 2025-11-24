In the last couple of years, Nollywood has become engaged with the nation's current topical issues, especially insecurity, banditry, and terrorism. These works mirror the stark realities associated with life in a nation torn apart by insurgency, kidnapping, human trafficking, and violent extremism.

From real-life stories told on screen to fiction inspired by real events, filmmakers in Nigeria have produced powerful works that showcase the human cost of insecurity. Through powerful storytelling, they shed light on the struggles of ordinary citizens, the socio-political forces at play, and the lasting impacts of such crises on communities. Here are some Nigerian movies that show the insecurity issues that the country is still facing.

1. The Milkmaid (2021)

The Milkmaid was Nigeria's official entry to the 2021 Academy Awards. The movie, written by Desmond Ovbiagele, takes a close look at the devastating human impact of insurgency. Filmed in a rural setting, the film tells the gripping story of two sisters kidnapped by an armed group.

As events in the story unfold, it delves into themes of survival, loyalty, and the deep emotional wounds left by terrorism. It tells a story of those caught in the crossfire of insurgent violence through the eyes of the sisters and offers an unstinting portrayal of what terrorism does to people's psyches.

2. The Trade (2023)

The Trade, directed by Jadesola Osiberu, tells in excruciating detail the story of a kidnapping for ransom by a notorious kidnapper operating in the shadowy world of abduction for profit. The film paints a bleak picture of the surge in banditry across Nigeria, with criminal groups targeting the most vulnerable people and families.

The novel is based on an actual incident; the storyline draws credibility from the alarming recent escalation of the kidnapping-for-ransom epidemic sweeping the nation. The Trade offers an unflinching look at the economics of violence and its toll on victims and their communities.

3. Almajiri (2022)

Almajiri is a film that literally showcases the brutal realities of child trafficking and exploitation going on in Nigeria. It really focuses on the deeply disturbing trend wherein very young children are forced to engage in terrorist activities.

Directed by Toka McBaror, the film portrays how these children become suicide bombers or are recruited into groups like Boko Haram. It captures how these victims often get caught up in cycles of poverty and are, in turn, ignored by the system. The film offers a sharp critique of how children have become major victims of exploitation in zones of conflict.

4. The Black Book (2023)

This is an action-packed thriller about a former soldier who seeks vengeance against a corrupt police gang that framed and murdered his son for an offence he did not commit. While the movie does not specifically address terrorism or banditry, it seeks to expose the broader breakdown in security and the collapse of law and order across Nigeria. The movie, directed by Editi Effiong, captures the state of the police force and the corruption within it, while delving into the personal cost of fighting back against such entrenched injustice.

5. Oloture - (2019 & 2024)

Oloture is an undercover investigation into human trafficking, directed by Kenneth Gyang. It follows the journalist who embarks on an attempt to expose the criminal networks behind human trafficking. A 2024 sequel continued the narrative of the 2019 film, further exposing the dangers of trafficking.

While the film dwells on human trafficking, it is pretty close in relation to the greater issue of insecurity, especially in how criminal gangs exploit people to make gains.

6. Mothers of Chibok 2024

Mothers of Chibok is a powerful documentary by Joel Kachi Benson, tracing the emotional journey of four mothers whose daughters were kidnapped in the wake of the infamous Boko Haram attack on a school in Chibok, Borno State, Nigeria, in 2014.

It narrates the struggle of these mothers in fighting for their children's education and safety in the aftermath of the abductions. By shining light on the resilience of such women, the film provides an insider's perspective into the ongoing trauma and greater societal implications of terrorism.

7. Boko Haram: Journey from Evil

This is a personal and factual account of the terror group Boko Haram and its reign of violence across northeastern Nigeria. Using first-person accounts and interviews, the documentary entitled Boko Haram: Journey from Evil charts the origin of this terror group, its rise to power, and the violent campaign against civilians.

8. Black November (2012)

Although Black November is set in the Niger Delta, instead of focusing on terrorism, it addresses issues of economic exploitation, political violence, and the rise of militant groups. The film, directed by Jeta Amata, depicts how people in the area have been forced to take up arms to respond to environmental degradation, government neglect, and the exploitation by oil firms. This early portrayal of insecurity touches on the root causes of violence that, when left unchecked, lead to insurgencies and terrorism in the region.

9. The Herd (2025)

The Herd by Daniel Etim Effiong follows Gosi, a man who faces the frequent cancer scares of his wife. He reunites with his friends for his wedding but is kidnapped along with his friends on their way back to the hotel by some people masquerading as herdsmen. What happens in the rest of the film is not fantasy but a mirror: a reflection of the dislocated Nigerian society where human life seems to be used as a pawn, with brutality expected at any corner.

Daniel captures the fear, confusion, and desperate pleading for mercy so powerfully that it ceases being a movie and almost becomes an account of real life. Films like these are not mere entertainment but sharp commentaries on the social, political, and economic forces driving violence in Nigeria. These movies help put faces to the headlines by showing the struggles ordinary Nigerians face. Thus, they raise awareness of the ongoing crises in the country.