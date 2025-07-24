Did you know Nigeria was once the country with the happiest people on earth?

In 2003, our beloved country Nigeria made it to global news not for its oil wealth, political scandal, or even music, but for something entirely different: happiness.

A global poll conducted by the World Values Survey and published in New Scientist ranked Nigerians as the happiest people on Earth. Yes, above the likes of the United States, Canada, and all of Europe.

At the time, it seemed like a contradiction. We cannot deny that this country is well known for its economic challenges, political instability, and infrastructural issues. But then, here it was, leading the world in happiness.

The survey, conducted across 65 countries between 1999 and 2001, evaluated how people perceived their overall well-being and satisfaction with life. While wealthier countries focused on material progress, Nigerians reportedly found joy in relationships, spiritual life, and community support.

It was a reminder that happiness isn’t always tied to material success. Instead, it often blooms in places where laughter thrives, where people gather around meals, and where, despite hardship, there’s always room for hope.

As expected, the announcement sparked global curiosity. International media covered it with surprise, and even literary figures like Wole Soyinka drew inspiration from the label.

In his satirical novel, Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth, Soyinka explored the contrast between the country’s official image and its harsh realities, using irony to unpack what "happiness" really means in a place like Nigeria.

But as the years went by, the rankings changed. By 2017, Nigeria had slipped to 95th place globally and 6th in Africa. In 2024, it dropped further to 102nd, and by 2025, it ranked 105th out of 143 countries, though it still held a spot among the top 10 happiest in Africa.

The reasons for the decline weren’t surprising. Rising insecurity, inflation, poor governance, youth unemployment, and a struggling healthcare system have chipped away at the once-rosy outlook many Nigerians had.

The factors measured by the World Happiness Report, which were GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption, have all faced pressure in recent years.

But then, the story of Nigeria’s past happiness shouldn't just be a footnote in history. It should be a reminder of what makes people truly happy. In fact, the same UN report that placed Nigeria at 105th also highlighted that happiness was strongly linked to community connection, especially the simple act of sharing meals and spending time with others.

Nigerians may have fallen in global rankings, but culturally, the things that made the country joyful such as togetherness, humour, music, food, faith, still exist. It's just overshadowed with so much hardship and less hope for a better future.