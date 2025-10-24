Mikey Madison is one of Hollywood's most fascinating up-and-coming actresses. With her own blend of intensity, sensitivity, and subtle charm, she has become an actress who brings depth to even her most minor roles. From indie staples to blockbusters of terror, Madison's resume is impressive, with a variety that reflects her talent, and if you've ever seen her on the screen , you know she's magnetic.

Whether you initially stumbled upon her as a Manson girl in Once Upon a Time or as snarky Amber Freeman in Scream (2022), you're probably wondering about other movies she’s starred in. Below is the list of the best Mikey Madison movies and TV shows, and why you should watch them.

1. Better Things (2016–2022) — FX

Before Mikey Madison became quite popular, she landed her breakout role in FX's Better Things, a series created by and starring Pamela Adlon. Madison played Max Fox, the teenage daughter of a single mom, in a series that ignited what real, realistic storytelling for modern women and families is. Madison’s role as Max is gruff, brooding, and profoundly human; it catches the rage, the rebellion, and the love of an adolescence.

What sets her performance apart is how easily she glides in and out of humour and sadness, sometimes in the same scene. Over five seasons, Madison matured alongside her character, making Max one of the most realistic on-screen depictions of young adulthood. If you’re new to her work, Better Things is the perfect starting point; it’s heartfelt, funny, and brilliant.

2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) — Quentin Tarantino

Mikey Madison made a jaw-dropping entrance into mainstream Hollywood when she played Susan “Sadie” Atkins, one of the infamous Manson family members, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Her out-of-control spin in the film's violent, unruly climax was so real that it instantly cemented her reputation as a fearless performer. Tarantino's world is one of eccentric, unstable characters, and Madison delivered. Her role was small, but it was intense, and it would end up being one of the most talked-about scenes in the film. READ MORE: ‘IDIA’: New Edo Mythology Horror Starring Mercy Aigbe Hits Cinemas Tomorrow

3. Scream (2022) — Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Madison's horror acting skills were solidified when she landed the role of Amber Freeman in Scream (2022), a sequel to the original slasher series. As the best friend of the latest instalment’s heroine, Tara (Jenna Ortega), Madison delivers a multifaceted performance that starts grounded and ends psychotic.

Madison captures the unhinged energy that made her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood performance such a highlight, but here, she makes it better. She infuses her character with both terror and sympathetic vibes. If you’re a fan of modern slasher films with nostalgia woven in, Scream (2022) is an absolute must-watch, and Mikey Madison is one of the main reasons why.

4. The Addams Family (2019) — Voice Role

She took us by surprise when she lent her voice to the animated film The Addams Family, showcasing another side of her talent. While the movie is primarily for kids, it's proof of Madison's versatility as she ventures into animation, a departure from her usual serious live-action films. Her voice adds personality and humour to the movie. It’s a lighter, more playful project that contrasts nicely with her darker roles.

5. Monster (2018) — Anthony Mandler

Monster is a courtroom drama featuring an interesting cast, including Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Mikey Madison plays a supporting role as Alexandra Floyd. Even in her brief screen time, she does not disappoint, showing the same emotional sensitivity that she's gained her fame for. The movie itself explores themes of race, justice, and identity in America, and Madison fits perfectly into its sombre, thought-provoking atmosphere. READ MORE: 5 Movies to Binge When You’re Going Through a Breakup

7. Scream VI (Cameo Appearance, 2023)

Mikey Madison's appearance in Scream VI is a clever nod to her contribution to the series, even in a universe where death might not be absolute. It's quick, it's funny, and it's a lovely reminder that even the briefest glimpse of Mikey Madison can brighten a scene.

8. All Souls (Upcoming Project)

Madison fans have another thing to look forward to. In All Souls, an upcoming psychological thriller, she stars alongside Mia Goth in a supernatural drama revolving around themes of death and obsession.

Little is known, but early reports suggest that it's just the kind of dark, atmospheric film Madison is well placed to handle. Given her backstory, it's only reasonable to anticipate that she brings the same emotional richness and fearlessness that have become her signature.

Why You Should Watch Mikey Madison

What sets Mikey Madison apart from her peers isn’t just her ability to play complex women; it’s how she inhabits them. She doesn’t perform from the outside in; she digs into the psychology, bringing a rare emotional authenticity to her roles.

Her characters walk the thin line between vulnerability and fury, a tightrope that makes her performances human. Whether playing a modern-day teen or a slayer cult member, she captures audiences. Mikey Madison is one of the few artists whose work reads like revelation, raw, intense, and riveting. She has worked her way from indie dramas to major studio films and always proved that she's not afraid to be edgy and vulnerable.

