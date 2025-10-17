All the Movies and TV Shows That Made Nicholas Galitzine a Star

You may not know his name but you definitely cannot forget that face of his! He makes his mark on every movie. From romantic leads to royal rebels, Nicholas Galitzine has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most exciting rising stars. Whether he’s stealing hearts in Netflix dramas or showing range in historical thrillers, here are all his most memorable roles:

1. Purple Hearts (2022) – Luke Morrow

Starting off strong with one film that made Nicholas Galitzine a global heartthrob, Purple Hearts. In this emotional Netflix hit, he plays a handsome U.S. Marine who agrees to a sham marriage with a struggling musician played by Sofia Carson, only for real feelings to develop. His stellar acting turned this romantic drama into a viral success, solidifying his status as a leading man.

2. The Idea of You (2024) – Hayes Campbell

Starring opposite Anne Hathaway, Galitzine plays a 24-year-old boy band frontman who falls in love with a 40-year-old single mom. The movie explores age gap relationships and idea of desire and Nicholas delivered one of his most mature and emotionally layered performances to date. This is a movie you won't want to miss.

3. Mary & George (2024) – George Villiers

If you’re a fan of period pieces, Nicholas stars as George Villiers, the seductive son of a scheming mother, played by Julianne Moore, who rises through the ranks of English nobility by captivating King James I. His performance in this film earned widespread praise from critics and viewers alike.

4. Bottoms (2023) – Jeff

In this movie, Galitzine proves his comedic chops in this chaotic teen comedy about two high school girls who start a fight club to impress their crushes. Playing the hilariously clueless football jock Jeff, he’s self-absorbed, ridiculous, and somehow still lovable.

5. Cinderella (2021) – Prince Robert

We may have heard the story a million times, but Nicholas adds a refreshing dose of humour and confidence to the traditional Prince Charming role. In this modern take on the classic fairytale, starring alongside Camila Cabello with musical numbers, royal charisma, and some cheeky energy, Cinderella marked his big Hollywood breakout.

6. Handsome Devil (2016) – Conor Masters

One of his earliest critical successes, Galitzine shines as Conor, a gay rugby player who forms an unexpected friendship with his outcast roommate. The film explores identity, courage, and acceptance, and Nicholas delivers a standout performance that is both sensitive and strong.

7. The Craft: Legacy (2020) – Timmy Andrews

In this supernatural sequel to The Craft, Galitzine plays a school bully who undergoes a surprising transformation. His performance brings warmth and vulnerability to what could have been a simple supporting role, proving his range even in fantasy settings.

8. The Beat Beneath My Feet (2014) – Tom Heath

His screen debut showed the kind of emotional honesty that would define his career. Playing a teenager who learns guitar from a disgraced rock star, Nicholas delivered a sweet, genuine performance that set the tone for everything to come.

9. 100 Nights of Hero (2025) – Manfred

One film to anticipate this year is this upcoming fantasy romance in which Galitzine teams up with Emma Corrin and Charli XCX in a magical story inspired by One Thousand and One Nights. It’s an ambitious project that will likely push him into more artistic and experimental territory, making it a film to definitely look out for.

10. Share (2019) – A.J.

In this gripping indie drama, Nicholas plays the supportive friend of a teenage girl navigating the aftermath of a traumatic viral video. It’s a subtle but powerful performance that showed his skills earlier on in his career.