‘IDIA’: New Edo Mythology Horror Starring Mercy Aigbe Hits Cinemas Tomorrow

A new kind of Nigerian horror is coming to cinemas on 24 October, drawing on ancient Edo mythology. IDIA, starring Mercy Aigbe and Linda Osifo, promises a chilling blend of culture, mystery, and the supernatural. For a while, Nigerian filmmakers have rarely tapped into the horror genre as a whole, and when they do, it’s often limited, but IDIA seems poised to switch things up. It draws on deep cultural roots, turning the stories of motherhood, prayer, and fate into something eerie, emotional, and very Nigerian.

The film’s buzz has been slowly building since its premiere, where Mercy Aigbe turned heads both for her look and her excitement about the project. With its focus on folklore and psychological fear, IDIA feels like the next step in Nollywood’s gradual but steady move toward more nuanced, genre-driven storytelling.

A Story Rooted in Culture and Fear

IDIA explores dark themes of motherhood, myth, and destiny. The film follows a young orphan who becomes the long-awaited answer to a childless couple’s prayers. But what begins as a blessing quickly takes a sinister turn.

It’s described as a haunting mix of folklore and psychological drama , the kind of story that reminds you how close the spiritual and physical worlds can feel in African storytelling. Beyond the scares, it also touches on human emotions like desire, loss, and the weight of destiny. Read Also: "Thicker Than Water", Nemsia’s New Psychological Thriller Is Here

The Faces Behind the Film

The movie stars Nollywood powerhouse Mercy Aigbe, who plays one of her most intense roles yet. She’s joined by Linda Osifo, veteran filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, AMVCA winner Tope Tedela, and Gbubemi Ejeye, all of whom add cultural depth to the project. Ahead of the premiere, a few days ago, Mercy Aigbe shared photos on Instagram with the caption: ‘Stepped out for IDIA’s premiere, radiating queen energy. A gripping story of strength, culture & beauty’

Her excitement mirrors the growing curiosity among Nigerian audiences eager to see how IDIA blends horror and heritage. IDIA is co-directed by Ese Ariremu and Jide Oyegbile, and produced by Dr Jasper Aziegbemhin and Yvonne Ajoki. Ariremu is known for crafting African stories that mix culture with emotion, while Oyegbile, who has appeared in Soole, King of Boys 2, Ìlẹ̀ Owo, and Netflix’s House of Ga’a, brings his award-winning eye for drama and atmosphere to the screen. Read Also: The Full Nominations List for Africa Movie Academy Awards 2025

‘IDIA’ and the Rise of Nigerian Horror Stories

It’s refreshing to see Nigerian filmmakers tapping into local myths and folklore for horror inspiration. Our stories, from Edo to Yoruba to Igbo traditions, are filled with legends that are both fascinating and potentially terrifying. With IDIA, there’s hope that Nollywood will continue to explore this lane, building a horror identity that’s deeply Nigerian yet globally appealing. It’s also great that the film doesn’t just aim to scare; it wants to make viewers reflect on faith, family, and fate.

The team behind IDIA also seems committed to balancing entertainment with cultural storytelling by grounding horror in a familiar context (prayers, ancestry, motherhood). It gives Nigerian viewers something that feels both new and personal.