Every Time Keke Palmer Stole the Show On Screen

Every day is a good day to watch a Keke Palmer movie. Over nearly two decades on screen, she’s proven herself as one of Hollywood’s most magnetic performers.



All the way from her first breakout role to recent box office hits, Palmer has a way of pulling focus every time she appears, and she does not always have to be the lead actress to do it. Here’s a look back at the times Keke Palmer stole the show, starting with her most recent roles.

1. One of Them Days (2025)

In her most recent film, Palmer teams up with SZA in a buddy comedy that turned into one of the year’s surprise hits. Playing Dreux , a waitress trying to track down missing rent money in Los Angeles, Palmer is the engine of the movie’s wild ride.

Her comedic timing and quick-fire delivery keep the film’s pace sharp, and her chemistry with SZA gives the story its heart. On a modest budget, the movie grossed more than $50 million, proving that audiences will always show up for Palmer when she’s having fun.

2. Nope (2022)

Jordan Peele’s Nope confirmed what fans already knew: Palmer is impossible to ignore on screen. As Emerald ‘Em’ Haywood, she turned what could have been a supporting role into the film’s pulse. From her first scene, Em’s energy crackles against Daniel Kaluuya’s patience, and she brings humour and urgency to a story about survival, spectacle, and family.

Critics singled her out as the standout, and she went on to collect multiple awards, including Best Supporting Actress from the New York Film Critics Circle. For many, Nope was the performance that cemented her as a Hollywood force.

3. Alice (2022)

Premiering at Sundance, Alice gave Palmer one of her most complex roles. She plays a woman who escapes a Georgia plantation only to discover it’s actually the 1970s.

The film itself drew mixed reviews, but Palmer’s performance was widely praised. She carries the film’s difficult shifts from horror to empowerment with conviction. Even when the story falters, Palmer grounds it with intensity, making Alice’s journey believable and giving the film its strongest moments. Read Also: What Omoni Oboli’s New Movie "In the Name of Love" Shares with "Love in Every Word"

4. Brotherly Love (2015)

Set in Philadelphia, Brotherly Love follows the struggles of a family living in the shadow of violence and ambition. Palmer plays Jackie, the twin sister of a rising basketball star, whose own dreams collide with family loyalty.

In a film dominated by male characters, Palmer provides the emotional anchor. She brings warmth to Jackie while also capturing the sacrifices women often make to keep their families afloat. It’s a quieter role compared to her flashier projects, but one that highlights her ability to manage a complex narrative.

5. Joyful Noise (2012)

Acting alongside icons like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton is no small task, but Palmer matched them with ease in Joyful Noise. As Olivia, a teenager torn between her mother’s rules and her own ambitions, Palmer infused the gospel-filled film with spark and youthful determination.

Her vocal performances proved she could hold her own musically, while her on-screen presence ensured she wasn’t overshadowed by her legendary co-stars. The film may have been a lighthearted crowd-pleaser, but Palmer’s performance made Olivia unforgettable.

6. Abducted: The Carlina White Story (2012)

In this Lifetime drama, Palmer took on the true story of Carlina White, a young woman who solved her own kidnapping case. It was a demanding role, requiring Palmer to balance anger, confusion, and resilience as Carlina discovered her entire life was built on a lie.

The story is inherently gripping, but it’s Palmer who makes the film resonate. Her performance brought humanity to headlines and showcased her ability to command emotional dramas with maturity far beyond her years at the time.

7. True Jackson, VP (2008–2011)

Though technically a TV series, True Jackson, VP was a major milestone in Palmer’s career and deserves its place on this list. As True, a teenager who suddenly became the vice president of a fashion company, she led one of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows of its era.

Palmer’s charm and comedic instincts made her a natural lead, and she picked up multiple NAACP Image Awards for her work. For many young fans, this was the role that defined her, and it proved she could carry a project on her own.

8. Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

We all know this one. Everything started here. At just 12 years old, Palmer starred in Akeelah and the Bee and delivered a performance that critics called wise beyond her years. Akeelah Anderson, a girl competing in the National Spelling Bee, captured audiences with warmth and determination.

The film earned her several awards and nominations, and more importantly, it announced her as a talent who would last. Nearly two decades later, Akeelah and the Bee remains one of the defining child-star performances of the 2000s.

Keke’s range is unmatched, her charisma is undeniable, and her past and recent projects continue to prove it. If history is any guide, whatever comes next will be another moment that has everyone talking.