Meagan Good: Every Movie and TV Show That Built Her Career

She first gained critical attention for her role in the film Eve's Bayou (1997) before landing the role of Nina in the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter (1998–2001).

Good received further prominence after starring in the films Deliver Us from Eva (2003), Roll Bounce (2005) and Stomp the Yard (2007).

With a career spanning from child commercials to major blockbusters, Good has established herself as a versatile actress capable of handling drama, comedy, action, and supernatural genres.



Early Career and Television Beginnings

Commercials and Early Work (1985-1997)

Starting Age: 4 years old

Platform: Television commercials and guest appearances

She began appearing in commercials at the age of four. Then she started guest-starring on series like The Parent 'Hood (1995), Touched by an Angel (1994), Moesha (1996), The Steve Harvey Show (1996) and The Division (2001). These early appearances helped establish Good's screen presence and acting abilities from a very young age.

Major Television Series

Cousin Skeeter (1998-2001)

Genre: Children's Sitcom

Role: Nina

Episodes: Main cast across 4 seasons

Where to Watch: Nickelodeon archives, Paramount+

Good's breakthrough television role came as Nina in the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter. This show featured a unique blend of live-action and puppetry, with Good playing one of the main characters alongside the titular puppet character Skeeter.

The series followed the adventures of Skeeter, a puppet cousin who comes to live with his human relatives. Good's performance in this series established her as a recognisable face among young audiences and provided her with steady work during her teenage years.



Raising Dad (2001-2002)

Genre: Family Sitcom

Role: Sarah

Episodes: Main cast for 1 season

Where to Watch: Limited streaming availability

She also starred in Raising Dad (2001) with Bob Saget. In this short-lived WB sitcom, Good played Sarah, one of the daughters in a family being raised by their widowed father.

The show explored themes of single parenthood and family dynamics, with Good showcasing her comedic timing alongside veteran actor Bob Saget.



Deception (2013)

Genre: Crime Drama/Mystery

Role: Joanna Locasto

Episodes: Lead role for 1 season

Where to Watch: NBC streaming platforms

In 2012, Good featured in an ensemble cast of the film Think Like a Man.

In this crime procedural, Good played Detective Joanna Locasto, who goes undercover in a wealthy family's inner circle to solve the murder of her childhood friend.

The series combined elements of mystery, family drama, and police procedural, allowing Good to showcase her dramatic acting abilities in a leading television role.



Minority Report (2015)

Genre: Science Fiction, Crime Drama

Role: Lara Vega

Episodes: Main cast for 1 season

Where to Watch: Fox streaming platforms, Hulu

Based on the Philip K. Dick story and Steven Spielberg film, this Fox series featured Good as Lara Vega, a police detective working with PreCrime technology.

Set in 2065, the show explored themes of free will, destiny, and law enforcement in a futuristic society where crimes can be predicted before they happen.

Mr. Robinson (2015)

Genre: Comedy

Role: Victoria Wavers

Episodes: Supporting role for 1 season

Where to Watch: NBC streaming platforms

In this NBC sitcom starring Craig Robinson, Good played Victoria Wavers, a fellow teacher who becomes a love interest for Robinson's character. The show was set in a Philadelphia high school and focused on an unconventional music teacher.

Film Career

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Genre: Southern Gothic Drama

Role: Cisely Batiste

Runtime: 109 minutes

Where to Watch: Various streaming platforms and digital rental

She first gained critical attention for her role in the film Eve's Bayou (1997). This critically acclaimed Southern Gothic drama, written and directed by Kasi Lemmons, featured Good as Cisely Batiste, the older sister in a Louisiana family dealing with infidelity, secrets, and supernatural elements.

The film is considered a landmark in African American cinema and provided Good with her first significant dramatic role.

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Role: Kareenah

Runtime: 105 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

Good received further prominence after starring in the film Deliver Us from Eva (2003). In this romantic comedy, Good played Kareenah, one of three sisters whose love lives are disrupted by their controlling older sister Eva (Gabrielle Union).

When the sisters' boyfriends hire a man to romance Eva and get her out of their lives, complications and romance ensue.



You Got Served (2004) Genre: Dance Drama

Role: Liyah

Runtime: 95 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Good appeared in this popular dance film about competitive street dancing crews in Los Angeles. She played Liyah, a love interest who becomes caught up in the rivalry between dance crews, showcasing the film's themes of friendship, competition, and urban youth culture.

Roll Bounce (2005) Genre: Comedy-Drama

Role: Naomi Phillips

Runtime: 112 minutes

Where to Watch: Various streaming platforms Good received further prominence after starring in Roll Bounce (2005). Set in 1970s Chicago, this coming-of-age film is centred around roller skating culture.

Good played Naomi Phillips, a love interest for the main character, in this nostalgic look at African American youth culture during the disco era.



Waist Deep (2006) Genre: Action Crime Thriller

Role: Coco

Runtime: 97 minutes

Where to Watch: Various streaming platforms

Good starred alongside Tyrese Gibson in this action thriller about a father trying to rescue his kidnapped son from gang members. She played Coco, a woman who becomes involved in the dangerous mission, showcasing her ability to handle action-oriented roles.



Stomp the Yard (2007)

Genre: Dance Drama

Role: April Palmer

Runtime: 115 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Good received further prominence after starring in Stomp the Yard (2007). This film focused on competitive step dancing at a historically black college.

Good played April Palmer, a student who becomes romantically involved with the main character while he navigates the world of fraternity step competitions.



The Love Guru (2008)

Genre: Comedy

Role: Prudence

Runtime: 87 minutes

Where to Watch: Various streaming platforms

Good appeared in this Mike Myers comedy about a self-help guru trying to help a hockey player win back his wife. Despite the film's poor critical reception, it provided Good with experience in mainstream Hollywood comedy.

Think Like a Man (2012)

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Role: Mya

Runtime: 122 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

In 2012, Good featured in an ensemble cast of the film Think Like a Man. Based on Steve Harvey's relationship advice book, this ensemble romantic comedy featured Good as Mya, a successful woman looking for love.

The film was a box office success and spawned a sequel, establishing Good's presence in mainstream romantic comedies.



Think Like a Man Too (2014) Genre: Romantic Comedy

Role: Mya

Runtime: 106 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

Good reprised her role as Mya in this Las Vegas-set sequel, which followed the characters as they navigate relationship challenges during a wedding weekend.



Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) Genre: Comedy

Role: Linda Jackson

Runtime: 119 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

The following year, she played Joanna Locasto, the lead character on the NBC drama series Deception, and starred in the comedy Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Good played Linda Jackson, a love interest for Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy, in this highly anticipated comedy sequel.



Shazam! (2019) Genre: Superhero/Family

Role: Super Hero Darla (Adult Darla Dudley)

Runtime: 132 minutes

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, digital rental

Meagan has also had roles in superhero films like Shazam! (2019). Good played the adult superhero version of Darla Dudley, one of the foster children who gains superpowers.

This DC Extended Universe film allowed Good to showcase her abilities in the superhero genre while maintaining the film's family-friendly tone.



Day Shift (2022)

Genre: Action Horror Comedy

Role: Jocelyn

Runtime: 113 minutes

Where to Watch: Netflix

Good starred opposite Jamie Foxx in this Netflix action comedy about vampire hunters operating in Los Angeles. She played Jocelyn, Foxx's ex-wife, in this high-octane blend of supernatural action and comedy.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) Genre: Superhero/Family

Role: Super Hero Darla (Adult Darla Dudley)

Runtime: 130 minutes

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, digital rental

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), where she played the superhero version of Darla Dudley. Good reprised her role as the adult superhero Darla in this sequel, which featured the Shazam family facing ancient gods seeking revenge.

Divorce in the Black (2024) Genre: Drama

Role: Executive Producer and Star

Runtime: TBA

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Tyler Perry Studios platforms

She also helped produce and starred in Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black (2024). This recent Tyler Perry production showcases Good in both acting and producing capacities, demonstrating her evolution into behind-the-scenes roles while continuing her on-screen career.

Other Projects

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream (2018) Genre: Musical Romance

Role: Lead role

Runtime: 91 minutes

This independent romantic musical featured Good in a leading role, showcasing her versatility in the musical genre.

Harlem (2021-2023)

Genre: Comedy-Drama Series

Role: Camille Parks

Episodes: Main cast across 2 seasons

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Good stars in this Amazon Prime Video series about four Black women navigating their careers and relationships in Harlem, New York. She plays Camille Parks, an anthropology professor, in this contemporary series that explores friendship, love, and professional success.

Career Evolution and Impact

Meagan Good's career represents remarkable longevity and versatility in Hollywood. From her early start in commercials at age four to her recent producing ventures, she has successfully navigated the transition from child actor to leading lady to producer and entrepreneur.

Her filmography demonstrates a range across genres, from family-friendly superhero films to mature dramas, romantic comedies, and action thrillers. Notable achievements include her critical recognition in Eve's Bayou, commercial successes like Think Like a Man and Shazam!, and her pioneering work in the digital space with Harlem on Amazon Prime Video.

Good's recent ventures into producing, particularly with Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black and her announced Women Write Now fellowship program, demonstrate her commitment to creating opportunities for other women in entertainment.

Streaming and Viewing Options Meagan Good's extensive filmography is widely available across major streaming platforms: Netflix : Think Like a Man series, Day Shift, You Got Served, Stomp the Yard

Amazon Prime Video : Harlem (starring role), various films for rental

HBO Max : Shazam! films, Anchorman 2

Hulu : Various films and TV appearances

Paramount+: Early Nickelodeon work, including Cousin Skeeter

