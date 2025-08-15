‘Leave Me Alone!’ - Yinka Theisen blasts May Edochie over cyberbullying

According to Yinka, members of "May Nation" mobilised a campaign of cyberbullying aimed at ruining her reputation and livelihood. In a scathing post, Yinka revealed:

“A group of women wrote a petition to my employers that I was bullying a suicidal woman who is not suicidal at all, just to get me fired… You attacked my kids, shared my number… Kept pushing till Linc Edochie announced a breakup… May Yul-Edochie, enough is enough, I am warning you publicly for the last time, leave me alone!!!!”



The accusations are loud: not only were her children targeted, but her personal contact details were leaked, deepening the fallout of her already fractured marriage.



ALSO READ: I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

Escalating drama & online fallout

ADVERTISEMENT

The feud didn’t stop there. After posting May’s number in response to claims that May had previously leaked hers, Yinka deleted her social media amid escalating tension, describing the environment as "toxic." READ ALSO: AY Makun reacts to AI video of him and May Edochie kissing

She later issued a heartfelt apology to Linc, explaining that her social media responses were driven by pain and not malice, and reaffirmed she harboured no ill will toward him. Yinka eventually confirmed that her relationship with Linc had ended, hinting that deeper issues, rather than external interference, had caused the split.





RECOMMENDED: Drop the ‘Edochie’ name and move on - Actress Esther Nwachukwu to May Edochie

The bigger picture

At the heart of this public fallout is a larger question about social media allegiances and the genuine cost of online conflict. Yinka portrays herself as a casualty of malicious digital warfare: a woman trying to heal, but being pulled deeper into the fray with every post and rumour. As the drama continues to unfold, the court of public opinion remains divided, and no official response has come from May Edochie.

EXPLORE THIS: You refuse to drop my name - Yul Edochie slams ex wife May in new post