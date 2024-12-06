Let’s do away with these Nollywood tropes and stereotypes in 2025

Our film industry has come a long way, breaking barriers and gaining global recognition. But damn, some tropes have overstayed their welcome.

Nollywood should and can definitely do better. Some stereotypes are no longer working. You know the ones with the ever-suffering wife whose sole purpose is to endure, or the “village boy goes to the city and suddenly becomes a millionaire” storyline. We are done. It’s a wrap!

Sure, these tropes may have once been entertaining (or at least tolerable), but in 2025, we deserve better. Nollywood has grown, audiences have evolved, and we’re hungry for stories that reflect our realities, inspire fresh perspectives, and take bold creative risks. It’s time to say goodbye to clichés that hold us back and embrace originality that propels our industry forward.

Pull your seat closer as we call out these Nollywood tropes we need to ditch in 2025.

“I Will Explain Everything” on the Deathbed

Nollywood loves a good last-minute confession, especially when someone’s about to kick the bucket. From hidden family secrets to long-lost twins, everything comes spilling out when a character is lying dramatically on a hospital bed (or the floor). I mean how realistic or what are the odds that we all know when we are going to die? What do these guys think the impact of this style of storyline is? Can we normalise resolving family drama before people are at death’s door? It’s not every time “I’m dying, let me confess!” Abeg! rolls eyes.

Women Must Suffer First Before Finding Happiness

This topic probably needs an article of its own. Nollywood why? I understand that this stereotype is a reflection of a lot of Nigerian women and maybe that “happy ending” where everything falls into place for the enduring woman gives succour to those living in the same situations. But c’mon, don't we see we’re reinforcing these harmful stories. Why do female characters in Nollywood always have to endure 90 minutes of heartbreak, betrayal, poverty, and humiliation before they finally find an ounce of joy? Do they have to marry or forgive a cheating husband to get their happy ending? Let’s tell stories where women thrive without unnecessary suffering. It’s time for empowerment, not outdated narratives.

“You Mean the World to Me” But Zero Chemistry

I don’t know if it is the casting or something else but this one puts me off all the damn time. It almost feels like once an actor has social media numbers, producers only think of the potential commercial success of the film and nothing else. Not every female actor has good chemistry with Daniel Etim Effiong. There, I said it! Poor guy has to deal with all these. Sometimes you wonder why some Nollywood couples look like they met for the first time five minutes before filming started. They’ll profess undying love while standing three feet apart, delivering lines like robots. If we’re supposed to root for a love story, we need actors with actual chemistry and scripts that make us swoon, not cringe.

The Billionaire Who Falls for the Poor Girl

Oh please! How many times do we have to see the rich man’s family opposing his love for the humble village girl because “she’s not in our class”? Predictably, love wins in the end, but the trope has been beaten to death. While we love a good love story, this Cinderella-inspired trope needs to rest. It often glamorizes unrealistic relationships where wealth is the defining factor of love. Can we get more creative with our love stories? Love triangles, long-distance relationships, or even ghost romances; we’re ready for fresh ideas! Show us love stories with depth; ones built on shared values, growth, and real connection.