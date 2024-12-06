These movies have serious themes but you’ll have a good laugh too

Whether you’re here for the laughs, the life lessons, or both, get ready to explore Nollywood comedies that are as deep as they are hilarious.

Nollywood is known for having lots of comedic moments and scenarios in their movies. Oftentimes, one could miss the details as the comic relief overwhelms the central theme and subject matter of the story.

But some movies make you laugh only to hit you with a plot twist that leaves you thinking, “Wait, why am I suddenly emotional?”

You’ve probably noticed how Nollywood loves to blend humor with life’s toughest lessons. Whether it’s sneaky satire, absurd situations, or laugh-out-loud moments, these films don’t just entertain, they sneak in social commentary and serious themes when you least expect it.

In case you’ve been wondering what those movies are and where you can find them; we’ve got you. These movies will deliver belly laughs with a side of reality check.

My Village People

When a lustful man is caught in a love triangle between three witches, he has to navigate his way out of it. Well, the thing is; Bovi Ugboma came correct with this one. Exploring the themes of greed and the consequences of stubbornness, My Village People is a tale of “you are the sum of the choices you make.” If only Prince had listened to his sister, his life would have been free from all the drama he experienced but, No! What is life when there is a woman’s bosom to gawk at? Directed by Niyi Akimolayan, the film stars Bovi, Nkem Owoh, Amaechi Muonagor and Charles Inojie. You can watch it on Netflix.

Soole

You won’t see the twist in this one coming. At first, you'll think the story is about travellers are stuck in the same fate but you soon realise that it's not quite the case. Soole is one of those movies with a seamless transition from comedy to dark thriller. Soole follows a Catholic nun named Veronica who travels from Lagos to Enugu after failing to fund an orphanage home. She opts for a cheap option ride popularly called 'Soole' where she meets different commuters. The journey is filled with lots of drama including an armed robbery attack. This Adunni Ade's debut production stars Sola Sobowale, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Jacobs, Meg Otanwa, Shawn Faqua, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Eso Dike, Teniola Aladese, and Saidi Balogun. You can watch it on Netflix.

Battle On Buka Street

There’s family and there’s family drama that stems from two half-sisters. Yejide and Awele find themselves at loggerheads once again when they set up food businesses on the same street after a lifetime of rivalry. Despite being chaotic, the film explores themes of familial bond, forgiveness and compromise. Streaming on Prime Video, the film features Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Tina Mba, Nkem Owoh, Femi Jacobs, Kelvin Ikeduba, Sani Musa Danja, Bimbo Ademoye, Uche Obunse, Moshood Fattah, Judith Ushi, Gbemi Akinlade, and Miracle Gabriel.

Sugar Rush

We all have that lastborn who just doesn’t know how to compose herself, struggles to keep a secret and runs her mouth like a broken tap in a congested yard. After the three sisters discover a huge amount of money, they have to unite to keep it a secret and use it for personal use. But one careless move from Bola gets them caught in between dealing with the authorities and an angry mob. Currently streaming on Netflix, Sugar Rush explores themes of sisterhood, sacrifice, and togetherness. Written by Jade Osiberu, the film stars an impressive cast lineup including Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola and Bimbo Ademoye.

A Simple Lie