Is fashion overshadowing film at the AMVCAs? Or just elevating it [Opinion]

Every year, the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) rolls around , and like clockwork, the same conversation resurfaces: has fashion overshadowed the essence of the event? This year, the noise grew louder, echoing across social media in threads, think-pieces, and tweets. Many argued that fashion at the AMVCA has become ‘too much,’ eclipsing the filmmakers and their work. But is it really too much, or is it simply Nigerian? Nigerians are not known for doing things in half measures. From weddings that could rival royal ceremonies to naming celebrations with guest lists longer than film credits, Nigerian culture is rooted in grandeur, colour, and unapologetic flair.

Distraction? Not so much Fashion is not a distraction, it is a declaration. And the AMVCA, while an awards ceremony, is also a celebration. In Nigeria, celebration is incomplete without style, spectacle, and a bit of friendly fashion warfare.



READ THIS: AMVCA 2025: Top 10 worst dressed looks that had everyone talking The AMVCA red carpet has become a runway, yes. But that runway is doing something the industry badly needs, putting Nollywood on the global style map. It gives designers a platform to display their artistry in front of millions. Names like Veekee James, Toyin Lawani, and Swanky Jerry now trend as much as the winners do, and that visibility extends the reach of African fashion beyond borders.

Still, critics argue that the attention on clothing diminishes the actual filmmaking achievements. “The nominees and winners kind of get lost in all of it,” one tweet reads.



But perhaps the issue isn’t that fashion is stealing the spotlight, maybe the spotlight just needs widening. After all, the Oscars, Met Gala, and Cannes Film Festival (except Cannes have banned extravagant dressing this year) have long balanced fashion with cinema.



Nobody tells Hollywood to tone it down. Instead, they understand that glamour is part of the packaging. It builds anticipation. It attracts coverage. It sells the story. Another tweet called for the creation of a separate charitable fashion gala, à la the Met, where designers can showcase bold pieces without "taking over" the AMVCAs. It’s a fair suggestion, but it also assumes that the two cannot coexist.

Nigerian events have always been multi-sensory, combining music, food, fashion, and conversation into one. The AMVCA should not be expected to shrink itself into a strict, suit-and-gown affair to appease Western ideas of "decorum." That’s not our style; literally. It must also be acknowledged that the AMVCA does honour the work. Winners are announced, speeches are given, and talents are celebrated. If pictures of actors and filmmakers don’t flood social media as heavily as fashion looks, perhaps it’s a reflection of how media consumption is evolving, and not a fault of the event’s format.



Audiences today are drawn to visuals, and fashion dominates visually. The solution, then, is not to stifle the fashion but to amplify the artistry with equal creativity and effort.



