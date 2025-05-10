PHOTOS: Pretty Mike steals show at AMVCA 2025 with exosuit

Popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, stole the show on the red carpet of the AMVCA 2025 as he arrived in a jaw-dropping exosuit inspired by a futuristic ‘Terminator’ aesthetic.

With the sci-fi movie-inspired outfit, Pretty Mike again proved why he is regarded by many as the king of outrageous event entrances.

The socialite has made a name for himself with his dramatic entrances at events, pushing the limits each time he shows up for the most talked-about gatherings in the country.

Recently, at socialite Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday party, Pretty Mike stunned the event with his unusual entrance, which included 50 ‘accident victims’.

In the video of the entrance that made the rounds, the ladies were seen all wrapped up head to toe in white gauze, with some faking a limp to mimic their look.

However, for his latest grand entrance, Pretty Mike elected to stun AMVCA 2025 attendees in his metallic ensemble, complete with robotic elements.

When sharing photos of his look on his social media page, he captioned them, “What’s fashion without the audacity? ANDROMEDA in exosuit.”

Earlier in February, Pretty Mike gave some insights into the rationale behind his dramatic entrances and the price tag associated with them.

When asked whether there is a message behind his grand entrances, the socialite explained that his goal is simple: to catch people’s attention and stand out.

Putting a cost to his controversial event entrances, Pretty Mike revealed that he sometimes spends millions to bring his visions to life.