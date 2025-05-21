If you find horror movies funny or enjoy horror, this is what psychology says

Have you ever sat in a dark cinema or curled up on your couch watching a horror movie, only to find yourself laughing when everyone else is screaming?

Maybe you weren’t laughing, but you were completely hooked, eagerly waiting for the next jump scare, the next creepy whisper, the next blood-spattered twist.

While some people avoid horror films like the plague, others are inexplicably drawn to them, or even find them downright hilarious.

If that sounds like you, you're not alone, and you’re not strange, either. Psychology has spent years trying to decode what makes horror fans tick.

Why do some people delight in being scared out of their minds, while others won’t even watch the trailer? Why do some chuckle through The Exorcist or grin through Get Out? What’s going on in the brain of someone who genuinely enjoys fear?



YOU SHOULD READ THIS: Nigerian Cinema Soars: Box office rakes in ₦3.48 billion in Q1 2025

Adrenaline junkies and the thrill factor

One of the most common explanations for why people enjoy horror is that some individuals are more biologically responsive to stimulation. Psychologists call this sensation-seeking behaviour.

According to Marvin Zuckerman, the psychologist who coined the term, some people have a higher threshold for excitement and novelty.



Horror films, packed with jump scares, suspense, and violence, offer the perfect cocktail of adrenaline, dopamine, and fear-induced arousal. And for high sensation seekers, that spike feels good. It’s not fear, it’s fun.

In essence, you may be hardwired to chase that thrill, and horror movies offer a relatively safe, controlled way to get your fix.