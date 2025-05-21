Where to catch the best HBO comedy specials in Nigeria right now

Navigating adulthood isn’t for the faint of heart. Between juggling work pressures, emotional rollercoasters, and life’s never-ending surprises, it’s easy to feel like you’re constantly on edge. That’s why carving out time to laugh (really laugh) is more than self-care, it’s survival.

Here’s a curated list of HBO’s funniest stand-up comedy specials now streaming in Nigeria on Showmax. If you need a quick pick-me-up after a long day or are in the mood for a full-on laughter binge, these shows are your comic relief capsule for May 2025.

Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Streaming from: May 23, 2025

Watch on: Showmax

Seth Meyers, yes, that Seth from Saturday Night Live and Late Night—dives into dad duties, marital miscommunication, and New York’s chaotic street etiquette in his HBO stand-up debut. It’s sharp, dry, and undeniably relatable.

Dad Man Walking earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Stand-Up Performance, cementing his place in the stand-up game. Expect observational humour at its finest, laced with just enough parental panic to make you chuckle knowingly.