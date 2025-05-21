Where to catch the best HBO comedy specials in Nigeria right now

Navigating adulthood isn’t for the faint of heart. Between juggling work pressures, emotional rollercoasters, and life’s never-ending surprises, it’s easy to feel like you’re constantly on edge. That’s why carving out time to laugh (really laugh) is more than self-care, it’s survival.
Here’s a curated list of HBO’s funniest stand-up comedy specials now streaming in Nigeria on Showmax. If you need a quick pick-me-up after a long day or are in the mood for a full-on laughter binge, these shows are your comic relief capsule for May 2025.
Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Streaming from: May 23, 2025
Watch on: Showmax
Seth Meyers, yes, that Seth from Saturday Night Live and Late Night—dives into dad duties, marital miscommunication, and New York’s chaotic street etiquette in his HBO stand-up debut. It’s sharp, dry, and undeniably relatable.
Dad Man Walking earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Stand-Up Performance, cementing his place in the stand-up game. Expect observational humour at its finest, laced with just enough parental panic to make you chuckle knowingly.
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Watch on: Showmax
Brace yourself, Nikki Glaser doesn’t hold back. In Someday You’ll Die, she takes on taboo topics with her signature raw honesty, from refusing motherhood to aging, sex, and her oddly well-planned funeral fantasies.
This brutally funny set cleaned up on the awards circuit, winning the 2025 Writers Guild Award and snagging Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe nods. If you love unfiltered, laugh-out-loud comedy that dares to go dark, this one’s for you.
Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Watch on: Showmax
In what began as a Broadway one-man show, Alex Edelman transforms a real-life encounter with white nationalists into a hilarious, thought-provoking comedy event.
Winner of the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Just For Us blends storytelling, social commentary, and pitch-perfect timing. The Washington Post called it “diamond-cut perfection”, and you’ll see why within minutes.
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Watch on: Showmax
Ramy Youssef returns with a brand-new hour that gently pokes fun at today’s fractured world. From the risks of doing charity work to how much we’re all just trying to make sense of things, More Feelings delivers laughs with heart.
Nominated for an Emmy in 2024, the special has been praised for Youssef’s warm, thoughtful style. If you enjoyed his work in Ramy or Poor Things, this is an easy yes. And yes, he’s starring next alongside Steve Carell in Mountainhead, premiering on Showmax this June.
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Watch on: Showmax
Imagine a stand-up show mashed up with a 1970s rockumentary and sprinkled with Broadway flair, that’s Now More Than Ever. John Early performs comedy, sketches, and even wild song covers (Britney Spears to Neil Young!) in a delightfully chaotic stage show.
This Critics' Choice and Emmy-nominated special is a cult hit and a certified critic favourite (100% on Rotten Tomatoes!). If you like your comedy theatrical and unpredictable, this one’s for you.
And there’s more…
Still want more laughs? Showmax also offers a treasure trove of specials from comedy legends like:
Chris Rock
Ellen DeGeneres
Amy Schumer
Bill Maher
Will Ferrell
Yvonne Orji
Tig Notaro
Sam Jay
If you’re looking to laugh off a tough week or simply take the edge off a stressful day, these HBO comedy specials deliver the goods. Fire up Showmax, press play, and let the giggles roll.