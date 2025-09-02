10 filmmaking red flags every beginner should run from

You’re probably excited, maybe slightly terrified, and ready to make your first masterpiece. But before you dive in headfirst, here’s a little something you should know. Not everyone in this industry has their act together. Some don’t even own an act.

As a beginner, the best way to protect your time, energy, and sanity is to learn how to spot the red flags early, the little warning signs that a project, a team, or a “too-good-to-be-true” opportunity might be more headache than it’s worth. Now, let’s talk about them.

1. No contracts, just vibes

If someone is promising you payment, credits, or future opportunities but nothing is being put in writing? Run. A handshake doesn’t hold up when the final cut drops and your name magically disappears from the credits. Always. Get. It. In. Writing.

2. “Exposure” instead of payment

Ah, the oldest trick in the book: “We can’t pay you, but this will give you exposure.” Exposure to what, exactly? Hunger? Stress? Your landlord does not accept exposure as rent. While it’s fine to volunteer when you choose to, be wary of people who consistently offer “exposure” as currency.



3. Timelines that defy physics

Anyone who tells you they’re shooting a feature film in three days either has Marvel’s budget and manpower, or they have no clue what they’re doing. Unrealistic schedules not only waste time but also create chaos on set and result in poor quality.



4. Mystery budgets

If a producer can’t tell you how money is being spent, or worse, avoids the budget conversation altogether, that’s a problem. Transparency is key. Hidden numbers usually mean hidden problems.

5. Grand promises of stardom

“This film will win Oscars.” “This project will launch your career.” If every other sentence sounds like a prophecy, take a step back. Real professionals don’t overpromise; they let the work do the talking.



6. The “passion means suffering” mindset

We’ve all heard it: “You have to suffer for your art.” But suffering shouldn’t mean 20-hour shoots, unsafe conditions, and no food on set. That’s not passion, that’s exploitation. Don’t confuse endurance with professionalism.

7. Zero safety or intimacy protocols

If you’re asked to do stunts, intimacy scenes, or even basic risky work with no coordinator, no safety briefing, and no consent protocols: red flag. A professional set prioritises safety and respect, no matter the budget.



8. Pure disorganisation

Equipment missing, schedules changing every hour, nobody knowing who’s in charge? That’s not filmmaking, that’s survival training. A bit of chaos is normal, but constant disorganisation is a sign that the project could collapse halfway through.



9. Questions are treated like insults

If a director or producer acts offended when you ask a question, consider that a warning. Healthy filmmaking thrives on communication. Shutting down curiosity isn’t leadership; it’s insecurity.

10. Too-good-to-be-true offers

If someone offers you the lead role, a major contract, or big promises without seeing a reel, audition, or even knowing your last name, it’s probably bait. In filmmaking, shortcuts are often traps.

Remember Filmmaking is a thrilling, rewarding journey, but it’s also full of potholes disguised as “opportunities.”