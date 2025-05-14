Cannes 2025: Naked dresses, voluminous gowns, and trains banned ahead of 78th film festival

The festival's organisers have clarified that the updated guidelines are not merely about sartorial preferences but are rooted in adherence to the "institutional framework" of the event and compliance with French law.

This policy shift, announced just a day before the festival's commencement, aims to uphold decency standards and ensure attendees' efficient flow during red carpet proceedings.

In a decisive move ahead of its 78th edition, the Cannes Film Festival has instituted stringent dress code regulations, explicitly banning naked dresses, excessively voluminous gowns, and dramatic trains from its red carpet events.

The new rules stipulate that any attire potentially obstructing the movement of other guests or complicating seating arrangements in screening rooms may result in denial of red carpet access.



This development follows a series of high-profile fashion statements in previous years that tested the boundaries of red carpet attire.

Notably, in 2022, a demonstrator appeared topless on the Cannes red carpet, and earlier this year, Bianca Censori garnered attention at the Grammys with a transparent dress.

Such instances have prompted the festival to delineate clearer guidelines to maintain decorum and logistical efficiency.

The enforcement of these dress code policies has already impacted attendees. For instance, actress Halle Berry reportedly had to alter her outfit due to an oversized train that conflicted with the new regulations.

Similarly, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela faced criticism for her elaborate ensemble, which included a dramatic multi-coloured fishtail gown and a long train, potentially violating the updated dress code.

“This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” said the new instructions from the festival.

In addition, the festival said that it “reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms.”

Historically, the Cannes Film Festival has been a platform for bold fashion choices, with celebrities often pushing the envelope.

However, the introduction of these stricter guidelines marks a shift towards a more conservative approach, emphasising the festival's commitment to maintaining a balance between artistic expression and operational practicality.