From the Kitchen to Cannes: Woof Studios Selects Ify’s Kitchen to Speak at Cannes LIONS Creators Forum

For the first time in the history of the LIONS Creators Forum, an African creator service agency will not just attend, but lead—and that agency is Woof Studios Africa, a rising powerhouse championing Africa’s boldest creators.

This June, Woof Studios will take a multi-country delegation of top creative talent from Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa to the iconic festival in Cannes, France. Billed for the 16th to 20th of June 2025 during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the LIONS Creators is a dedicated forum with a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking experiences for creators and those working on the broader creator economy.

Meet the Creators

The delegation includes some of Africa’s most exciting creative voices: Ifeyinwa Joan Mogekwu, the force behind Nigeria’s beloved culinary platform Ify’s Kitchen; dynamic South African duo Cent Twinz; Ghanaian visual artist and storyteller Enil Art (Israel Derrick Apeti); and South African entrepreneur, content creator, and speaker Mpoomy Ledwaba.

Together, they will not only attend but also feature in speaking sessions, brand activations, and creative showcases, bringing the bold spirit and innovation of Africa’s creative economy to the global stage.

Africa is not the future of creativity—we are the now, said Adetutu Laditan, Founder & Creative Director at Woof Studios. This is about more than visibility. It’s about rewriting the script on who shapes global culture. At Woof Studios, we believe in the power of African talent to shape the global creative landscape. We’re honoured and grateful to the Cannes Lions team for this opportunity to carry that message to Cannes on behalf of millions of African creators. Laditan added.

As the industry’s most prestigious stage, Cannes Lions 2025 represents a significant milestone for Woof Studios and the broader African creative ecosystem. From panel discussions to pop-up showcases, Woof Studios and its creator partners are set to show the world what African storytelling, strategy, and style truly mean.

About Woof Studios

Woof Studios is Africa’s leading Creator Service Provider (CSP), empowering a new generation of storytellers and creative entrepreneurs across the continent. From Lagos to Johannesburg, Nairobi to Accra and beyond, Woof Studios is building a bridge between African cultural capital and global creative opportunity.

Media Enquiries: Uri Onojake