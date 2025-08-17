Participating in BBNaija was a mistake – Dee-One

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Dee One, has said his decision to participate in Big Brother Nigeria was a life mistake.

Recall that Dee One, who is a comedian, was a contestant on the Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” season in 2018.

Although he was evicted after just 22 days, he is one of the most recognisable alumni of the reality show thanks to his controversial social commentary videos on social media.

Speaking about the reality show in a recent interview, Dee One described his participation as one of the mistakes of his life, adding that the show did not add much value to him or his career.

“Big Brother Naija was a mistake that happened in my life. Big Brother did not really help me like that,” he said.

Furthermore, Dee One also said several past contestants on the show are struggling to find a foothold outside the Big Brother house.

Singling out two of the show’s alumni, Dee One questioned the lifestyle of Kiddwaya, saying his public image does not match his reality, while also advising White Money, winner of season six of the show, to focus on cooking instead of pursuing a career in music.

He said, “There are a lot of people who went to Big Brother Naija who today are struggling with what to eat.

