‘Missing’ 2face and new boo, Natasha spotted together at hair shop

Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, aka 2face, who was declared missing by his family has been spotted with his new love interest, Natasha Osawaru, in a hair store.
Natasha is a member of the Edo State House of Assembly where she represents Egor Constituency under the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). She was elected in April 2023 and hails from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.
A video which surfaced online not long ago shows the lovebirds together in a hair store appearing to be there to shop for hair products.
This sighting came hours after 2face's family filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS) where they claimed he had gone missing with his whereabouts unknown.
Recall that the singer's mother, Mrs. Rose Idibia, had earlier made a video where she made known her disapproval for her son’s love interest, calling on her to release the singer.
Mrs. Idibia expressed concern that her son was not in his right frame of mind due to his ongoing divorce proceedings.
Note that before the unfolding of the above mentioned events, 2face had been seen in a video proposing to Natasha.
In the video which quickly drew backlash on social media, the lovebirds could be seen dancing together before 2face presented her with a ring, sealing the moment with a warm embrace.
Responding to the backlash, 2face shared a video on Instagram where addressed his critics. He said,
Allegedly, I have seen so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.
Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman, and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, and she is cool. I want to marry her.