‘Missing’ 2face and new boo, Natasha spotted together at hair shop

Allegedly, I have seen so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.



Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman, and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, and she is cool. I want to marry her.