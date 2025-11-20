As the 74th edition of Miss Universe 2025 takes centre stage in Bangkok, eyes are on the contestants of African delegates who bring their nations' stories, cultures, and ambitions onto the global platform.

From community advocates to academics to entrepreneurs, they prove that beauty pageants are just as much about leadership and influence as they are about poise. This year, from Nigeria to Zimbabwe, Africa's representation stands not only for glamour but for change, inspiration, and identity.

Here are African women, all representatives of their countries, each with a different background, mission, and voice.

1. Nigeria – Onyinyechi Basil

Onyinyechi is a biochemist and women's health advocate who turned personal loss into purpose through her initiatives, "Nwanyi Bu Ife" and "Reach Moms", in rural Nigeria. She represents Nigeria with strength, mission, and integrity.

2. Ghana – Andromeda Osam‑Peters

Andromeda brings together her Ghanaian heritage and work as a psychotherapist. She leads a global initiative that gives women and youth trauma‑informed support and resilience.

3. South Africa – Melissa Nayimuli

Melissa is a storyteller and filmmaker who tells African stories. She is also an advocate for mental wellness and inclusivity; she presents South Africa with a mix of art, purpose, and empowerment.

4. Zambia – Kunda Mwamulima

Kunda is a registered nurse and humanitarian, focusing her work on inclusion, empowerment, and community care in Zambia, reinforcing the idea that service and leadership go hand in hand.

5. Zimbabwe – Lyshanda Moyas

Lyshanda is a model‑turned‑humanitarian who uses her platform to empower teenage mothers and foster sustainable community development in Zimbabwe. Her advocacy centres around education, health, and skills training.

6. Angola – Maria Cunha

Rooted in a large and close‑knit family, Maria Cunha studies International Relations and supports young women with hearing disabilities through her platform “Mwiji Wami”. Her commitment to inclusion and community responsibility offers a powerful example of pageantry with purpose.

7. Botswana – Lillian Nompumelelo Andries

Lillian is a geologist, mental well-being advocate, and inclusive empowerment advocate. She shares a story of resilience and transformation, using her personal adversity as a platform for change.

8. Egypt – Sabrina Maged

Having overcome early obstacles in her own life, Sabrina now leverages her platform as a model and advocate for education, confidence, and independence for young Egyptian women.

9. Equatorial Guinea – Carmen Ismelda Avomo Obama

Carmen embodies what it means to be resilient and dedicated. She truly believes in the power of education to change lives for the better. Inspired by her mom's strength, she speaks up for emotional well-being and hopes to use psychology to help her community.

Miss Universe Equatorial Guinea, Carmen Ismelda, 74th Miss Universe Preliminary competition on Nov. 19, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Getty Images))

10. Guinea – Tiguidanke Berete

The life story of overcoming childhood illness, the fashion and advocacy, especially in support of women experiencing postpartum depression through her HASNA Foundation, is one that really underlines resilience turned into purpose.

11. Mauritius – Aurélie Alcindor

From national champion to global representative, this Olympian and coach transitions to inspire a new generation of young athletes through her commitment to discipline and purpose.

12. Namibia – Johanna Swartbooi

Johanna leads the Hapo Initiative in Namibia, which equips youth with mentorship and entrepreneurial storytelling skills. "If you can dream it, you can do it" is her motto.

13. Rwanda - Solange Tuyishime Keita

Solange is a UNICEF Ambassador and humanitarian leader who champions education and global advocacy to empower women and children. Indeed, her presence represents compassion and visionary leadership in action.

14. Senegal – Ndeye Ngone Diagne

Fashion model and entrepreneur Ndeye is based in Dakar, Senegal, where she combines creativity with community service, particularly through weekly engagements at Dara Schools, as she shares her nation's story of strength and possibilities.

15. Tanzania - Naisae Yona

Entrepreneur and advocate, Naisae’s movement "Carry Kindness" supports children with disabilities and their caregivers. She combines beauty with design and advocacy in a way that positions Tanzania with heart and impact.

Miss Universe South Africa, Melissa Nayimuli, 74th Miss Universe Prelims competition. (Photo: Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

16. Cape Verde – Prissy Gomes

Multiculturally raised, architect-turned-philanthropist Prissy Gomes is pioneering access to education through her scholarship initiative, supporting Cape Verde's youth while embracing her heritage and leadership.

17. Côte d’Ivoire – Olivia Yacé

Olivia combines modelling, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy in her dedication towards uplifting women and youth across Africa. She presents Côte d'Ivoire with its authentic touch and commitment to creating meaningful social impact.

18. Democratic Republic of Congo – Dorcas Dienda Kasinde

Dorcas channels her entrepreneurial energy into child nutrition and educational initiatives. She focuses on the social uplift of vulnerable communities in the DRC, blending compassion with actionable advocacy. The African contingent at Miss Universe 2025 is much more than the lineup of contestants; they are envoys of culture, change and leadership.

Their diverse backgrounds, ranging from STEM fields to health advocacy, entrepreneurship and philanthropy, reveal that representation includes depth, purpose and vision. Competing on the global stage in Bangkok, their stories echo the rise of the continent's voice in global spaces: bold, multi-dimensional and futures-focused.