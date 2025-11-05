Ciara, Hilda, and Beauty Brought Their A-Game to Lagos Fashion Week

What happens when celebrity meets craftsmanship on one of Africa’s biggest fashion stages? Lagos Fashion Week 2025.



Ciara embodied Fruche’s global Nigerian spirit, Hilda Baci reimagined bold femininity for Lush Hair, and Akin Faminu’s runway marathon proved fashion is as much endurance as it is elegance.

This year, the stars didn’t just walk, they celebrated a movement, one where Lagos continues to define what it means to be stylish, seen, and self-assured. Here’s a look at the stars who walked, what they wore, and how they made it work:

1. Hilda Baci for Lush Hair

Celebrity chef and two-time Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci walked the runway for Lush Hair Nigeria, combining confidence with colour. She wore a voluminous pink gown, deep pink at the top, fading to a lighter tone at the bottom, paired with blue heels.

Her gold braids, styled to reflect the brand’s signature, tied the look together. The result was joyful and on-brand for Lush Hair’s vibrant identity.

2. Akin Faminu’s Runway Marathon

If there was an MVP of Lagos Fashion Week’s celebrity appearances, it was Akin Faminu. The fashion influencer and style editor was everywhere, walking for multiple brands and nailing each look with his usual composure.

For LFJ, he wore white-on-white, a transparent shirt knotted at the neck, open down the chest, layered over a netted black inner. He paired the look with a black hat, shoes, sunglasses, and gold accessories. Then came Orange Culture, where he sported black trousers and a white singlet printed with an orange circle under an overflowing robe that floated as he walked.

His next turn was for Nivea West Africa in black trousers, the same mesh inner, and a large striped black-and-white shirt. Akin also appeared for Deji and Kola, Wanni Fuga, and Ugo Monye, a marathon that proved his versatility and cemented his place as one of Nigeria’s most influential fashion voices.

3. Ciara for Fruche

When Ciara stepped onto the Fruche runway on Day 3, the crowd erupted. The American singer closed the showcase in a breathtaking red gown that fused Nigerian tradition with modern structure. Designed by Fruche, the pleated gown featured dramatic batwing sleeves and beadwork across the chest.

Her walk was both regal and relaxed, embodying Fruche’s vision of global Nigerian design. It was a crossover, one that positioned Lagos Fashion Week as a space where local designers and international stars can coexist on the same creative stage. Read Also: Desirée Iyama Is Dropping a New Holiday Collection Right After Lagos Fashion Week

4. Beauty Tukura for LFJ and Wanni Fuga

Miss Nigeria and Big Brother Naija alum Beauty Tukura brought grace and presence to LFJ’s runway in a pleated lilac and blue dress. The structured fabric caught the light as she moved, creating fluidity that balanced bold colour with clean design.

She later walked for Wanni Fuga in a green ensemble that played with volume and texture, showing a softer but equally confident side of her runway presence.

5. Neo Akpofure for Wanni Fuga

Neo Akpofure joined the Wanni Fuga lineup in a look that reflected the brand’s fluid design ethos. He wore green patterned trousers with a deeper green robe, accessorised with gold jewellery and a black beaded necklace.

His ease on the runway matched his growing reputation as one of fashion’s more relaxed but consistent celebrity presences.

6. Noble Igwe for FIA

Influencer Noble Igwe embodied cultural pride and elegance when he walked for FIA. His outfit, made from white and black striped fabric, was paired with a red Igbo cap topped with a feather, acknowledging tradition. The look felt grounded and forward-thinking, echoing FIA’s modern take on cultural design.

7. Sheggz for LFJ

Big Brother Naija star Segun Olusemo brought charm to the LFJ runway, walking in two distinct looks.

The first was a gold look that caught the light without being loud; the second, a relaxed grey top paired with full black trousers, highlighted LFJ’s ability to fuse comfort and edge. His walk was a little too confident, less performance, more style.

8. Minz for Bloke

Musician Minz brought an experimental touch to Bloke’s showcase. He wore a blue suit over a black inner, with his hair styled upward in a sculptural form that echoed Bloke’s aesthetic. Dark sunglasses and black shoes kept the look controlled, balancing creativity with intention.

