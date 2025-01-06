EeZee Conceptz Global presents Labisi’s Debut Album Ifeoluwa – Available January 3, 2025

EeZee Conceptz Global is thrilled to announce the release of Ifeoluwa, the highly anticipated debut album from its exceptionally talented artist, Labisi. This groundbreaking album, released on 3rd January, 2025 is now available across all platforms

Born Olabisi Anuoluwapo Esther, Labisi is known for her soulful voice and unique fusion of indigenous Yoruba sounds with contemporary gospel music. After captivating audiences with her critically acclaimed EP Joy Has Come, Labisi now takes listeners on a journey with Ifeoluwa – a collection of 11 heartfelt tracks that celebrate God’s enduring love, faithfulness, and the transformative power of worship.

Each track on Ifeoluwa is a testament to Labisi’s ability to create music that resonates across generations. Produced by Elijah Adekunle , CJ Obassey , and EeZee Tee, the album delivers a perfect balance of traditional and modern sounds, all wrapped in powerful messages of hope, restoration, and unshakable faith.

As part of the album journey, Labisi has shared a music video for one of its standout tracks, Ire De. Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the video encapsulates the beauty and joy of the song, which speaks of divine blessings and the fulfillment of God’s promises.

Watch Ire De Here

Since signing to EeZee Conceptz Global in 2023, Labisi has quickly become a rising star in gospel music, and Ifeoluwa is set to elevate her presence in the industry even further. The album and Ire De video are now available on major platforms.



