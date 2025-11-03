Davido Electrifies 20,000 Fans at Sold-Out Enugu Stop of 5IVE Alive Tour

Davido has once again proven why he remains one of the biggest names in Afrobeats. The Nigerian superstar, fondly known as OBO (Omo Baba Olowo), thrilled 20,000 fans at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu on November 1. This was the third stop of the Nigerian leg of his global 5ive Alive Tour, and it was a night filled with culture, surprises, and pure energy. Fans travelled from across the South-East and beyond to experience the show.

The atmosphere was alive hours before the main event began as Davido was left speechless with the massive turn-out , even before climbing the stage. Coal City’s rap sensation Jeriq and Zoro lit up the stage with powerful performances, setting the tone for what was to come. The crowd sang along to Jeriq’s 2020 smash ‘Remember’ , waving banners, and chanting the rapper’s name long before OBO finally appeared.

When Davido finally stepped on stage just after midnight, the excitement reached fever pitch. The hitmaker emerged dressed in elegant Igbo traditional attire , showing deep respect for the culture of his hosts. The highlight of his outfit was the “Okpu mmee” Red Cap, a powerful and sacred symbol in Igbo tradition. The red cap is not a fashion statement, as it represents leadership and authority in Igbo culture. It is traditionally worn only by titled men and chiefs who have earned recognition through customary rites. Among the Igbo, and in many African societies, it signifies justice, integrity, and respect.

Seeing Davido, a Yoruba-born global star, proudly wearing the red cap struck a deep emotional chord with the Enugu audience. It was his way of saying, “I am home” as his paternal grandmother Dr. Nnenna Esther Adeleke, was an Igbo woman from Abia State. Davido himself has proudly claimed , “I AM IGBO by blood” due to this connection. Once the music started, there was no slowing down. Davido delivered hit after hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

From ‘If’ to ‘Fall’ to ‘FIA’. He also performed ‘Risky’, ‘Unavailable’, and a slew of other iconic hits. Davido’s stage presence magnetic as clips on social media showed the crowd singing every word back to him . The biggest surprise of the night came when Omah Lay appeared from backstage. The crowd erupted as the two Afrobeats stars performed “With You” , their chart-topping collaboration and one of the standout tracks on Davido’s 5IVE album.

The song has become one of the biggest Afrobeats hits of the year, dominating radio and playlists across Africa and beyond. The chemistry between the pair was natural and powerful, and their joint performance created one of the night’s most unforgettable moments. On social media, a heartwarming clip of Zoro surprising Davido backstage with traditional Igbo delicacies, including Abacha and Nkwobi. The friendly exchange showed Davido smiling widely as he tasted the local dishes, thanking Zoro and joking with the team.

The video quickly went viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with fans praising the gesture as a beautiful celebration of cultural unity. Popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest also made an appearance on stage , drawing cheers from the audience at Michael Okpara Square.

The Genius Behind the Nigerian Homecoming Tour

The 5ive Alive Nigerian Tour is far more than a concert series. For Davido, it is a heartfelt homecoming and a statement of gratitude. After completing a successful North American leg of the tour, he returned home to celebrate with his core fans, the people who helped him rise to global fame. His goal is to bring world-class production and performance to every corner of Nigeria, not just Lagos. Named after his fifth studio album, 5IVE, the tour represents growth, legacy, and connection. But beyond the music, it’s also about breaking boundaries and uniting fans across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

By performing in cities like Uyo, Yola, and Enugu, Davido is taking the magic of Afrobeats directly to the people. He’s showing that Nigerian music doesn’t belong to one city or one group, it belongs to everyone. His choice to wear local attire and honour regional traditions in each city underlines his respect for Nigeria’s diversity.

In Enugu, his embrace of Igbo culture proved that Afrobeats can be both global and deeply rooted in homegrown heritage. He is demonstrating that major shows can thrive in every region, inspiring younger artists and boosting local economies along the way.

Sold-Out Successes: The 5IVE Alive Tour So Far and What’s Next

The Enugu concert was the third major victory of the 5ive Alive Nigerian Tour, continuing a streak of sold-out successes. The journey began in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on October 26, with an extraordinary 30,000 fans filling the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The show was described by attendees as “electric” and “record-breaking.”

Three days later, Davido brought the tour to Yola, Adamawa State, where he performed at the Mahmud Ribadu Square. Davido later said he chose to perform in Yola because of the peace, security and capacity to host large-scale events. Now, Enugu proudly joins that list of unforgettable nights. Each stop so far has shown Davido’s unmatched dedication to his fans and his country. Next stop for Davido is Ibadan, in Oyo State, on November 9.

ADVERTISEMENT