Revealed: Nigeria’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Single Concerts of All Time

The economic impact of Afrobeats is no longer a prediction; rather, it is a proven fact that is reflected in box office earnings worldwide. In addition to selling out venues abroad, Nigerian musicians are also establishing new revenue records, frequently earning gross receipts that surpass their international counterparts.

The ability to sell large arena and stadium capacities at premium prices is a testament to the decades of work by Nigerian artists, their management, booking, and production teams. The focus is no longer just on streaming or airplay, but on the tangible, high-yield business of live performance, now worth millions of dollars (USD) per show.

This article reveals the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Single Concerts by Nigerian Artists.

1. Burna Boy (Paris La Défense Arena, 2023) – $2.86 Million

The absolute zenith of Afrobeats’ live touring capability belongs to no one else but Burna Boy.

To date, his headline show at the Paris La Défense Arena in May 2023, stands as the highest-grossing single concert by an African artist worldwide.

The event, which sold an astonishing 36,585 tickets, generated a monumental gross of $2,860,000. This figure is not just a personal record. It underscores Afrobeats’ ability to sustain stadium-level pricing and capacity in major non-English-speaking European markets.

2. Burna Boy (Capital One Arena, 2024) – $1.72 Million

In June 2024, the 'African Giant' was reported to have continued his assault on North American records. Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them’ Tour stop at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. produced a gross revenue of $1,724,853.

This 100% sold-out show (13,892 tickets) officially broke his own previous record at the TD Garden in March that same year, cementing his status as the highest-grossing African artist in US arena history. This feat showcases the financial heft of the North American leg, as high average ticket prices generate a sizable yield.

3. Burna Boy (TD Garden, 2024) – $1.59 Million

As mentioned earlier, just weeks before the D.C. triumph, Burna Boy had set a fresh high-water mark at the TD Garden in Boston.

In March 2024, his I TOLD THEM concert grossed a whopping $1,593,000, surpassing his own numbers at Madison Square Garden in 2022. This rapid succession of seven-figure arena grosses is indicative of a well-oiled, commercially appealing touring machine. The Grammy winner continues to demonstrate consistent demand across diverse regional US fan bases.

4. Burna Boy (Madison Square Garden, 2022) – $1.57 Million

While Wizkid is often credited for the initial breakthrough, Burna Boy's 2022 performance at Madison Square Garden (MSG) holds a marginally higher reported gross of $1,570,000.

This event, often cited as a pivotal moment for the genre, saw 13,586 tickets sold, demonstrating the genre's maturation into a top-tier revenue earner in the most scrutinised music market in the world.

5. Burna Boy (Ziggo Dome, 2022) – $1.56 Million

Europe remains a stronghold for Afrobeats. Burna Boy’s April 2022 show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam completes the Top 5 of the highest-grossing single concerts of all time by a Nigerian artiste.

Burna’s 'Space Drift' concert, grossed approximately $1,560,000 from 17,000 tickets sold. The consistency in the $1.5 Million range across multiple key European capitals highlights an established and loyal international following for Burna Boy.

6, Burna Boy (Capital One Arena, 2022) – $1.43 Million

Highlighting the sustained financial power across multiple tours, an earlier performance by Burna Boy at the Capital One Arena in December 2022, achieved a formidable gross of $1,430,000 from 14,688 tickets.

This earlier milestone demonstrates the consistent seven-figure drawing power the artist has long commanded in major North American markets.

7. Burna Boy (O2 Arena, 2021) – $1.34 Million

The O2 Arena in London is arguably the spiritual home of Afrobeats' international explosion. In August 2021, Burna Boy’s London stop of his 'Space Drift' Arena Tour established a new commercial threshold for the genre at the venue, generating $1,340,000 in gross revenue from 15,165 tickets.

The UK market’s appetite for high-production Afrobeats shows has proven both deep and highly profitable.

8. Davido (Madison Square Garden, 2024) — ~ $1.30 Million

Davido broke the internet with his highly anticipated 2024 headline show at Madison Square Garden. In April 2024, the superstar singer revealed his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert, part of the 'Timeless' Tour (which took place on April 17, 2024), generated $1,300,000.

Davido revealed the figure himself during an appearance on the 'Business Untitled' podcast, which was released on April 24. When speaking how disciplined his father has made him become despite being born into wealth, the Afrobeats star said, “I made $1.3 million last night. It does not phase my dad, no matter what.”

9. Burna Boy (BMO Stadium, 2023) – $1.22 Million

Targeting the vibrant West Coast market, Burna Boy’s concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles added $1,224,000 to his tour coffers. His performance at the BMO Stadium was the kickoff for the North American leg of his 'I Told Them' Tour, and it took place on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Burna’s music's broad appeal beyond traditional diaspora is demonstrated by the consistently high numbers across various locations in the US.

10. Davido (O2 Arena, 2024) – $1.20 Million

In January 2024, Davido reportedly achieved his personal highest-grossing single concert of all-time, at the O2 Arena in London as part of his 'Timeless' Tour. The show grossed $1,201,000.

However, the 5IVE singer later suggested he broke his own record following his sold-out show at MSG in April that same year. Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have all achieved multi-million dollar grosses at the iconic London venue.

Methodology

The box office figures presented in this analysis reflect gross earnings publicised as of October 21, 2025. Figures are compiled from a variety of sources within the music and entertainment industry, including official reports from leading industry tracking publications such as Touring Data, Top Charts Africa, and credible artist/promoter statements in media interviews. This list is based on the highest-grossing single concerts with publicly available data and is not exhaustive of every Afrobeats artist’s touring revenue.

Figures not yet published in official box score journals (e.g., figures derived from artist disclosures like the Davido MSG gross) are clearly marked with an approximate symbol (~) or noted as estimates. These estimates reflect reported revenue before standard deductions for taxes, venue fees, or promoter splits.