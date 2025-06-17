Yul Edochie pens open letter to Tinubu amid crises in Benue State

Amid the national outcry over the recent massacre in Benue State, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appealing for urgent action on the country’s worsening security crisis and economic hardship.

Over 250 residents of Yelewata community in Benue State were brutally killed during a night raid by suspected herdsmen, an attack that left homes, crops, and hopes in ashes. Survivors recount gunmen surrounding the hamlet, setting homes ablaze, and firing indiscriminately at sleeping victims, destroying a year’s harvest along the way

Addressing the president directly via his Instagram handle on June 16, 2025, Edochie wrote:

His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, @officialasiwajubat Nigerians do not hate you, they hate the situation they find themselves in, which is the hardship & insecurity in the country.

The actor acknowledged some of the administration’s infrastructure achievements and economic policies but stressed that none of it would matter if Nigerians continued to live in fear or could not afford basic needs.

His Excellency Sir, you have done so well in infrastructure and laid down some good policies.Tackle insecurity and high cost of living and you’ll write your name with gold in the hearts of Nigerians.

Edochie’s comments come in the wake of nationwide grief over the killing of more than 200 people in Benue State, one of the deadliest incidents in recent history.