You are a traitor! - Mr Macaroni slams people supporting corrupt politicians

Nigerian comic and activist Mr Macaroni has criticised those who support corrupt politicians, calling them "traitors" who contribute to the nation's systemic failures.

In a series of posts made to X on December 5, 2024, he took a strong stand against corruption and the misuse of power by public officials and called out supporters of such acts.

"Politicians will come and go! The only constant thing is the country!" Mr Macaroni declared. "When you support corrupt politicians for whatever reason, you contribute to the rot in the system and reduce any tiny chance to make things better. You are a traitor and you have no shred of dignity!"

His comments come in the wake of the controversial arrest of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, whose detention has sparked widespread outrage. Since the arrest and detention, Macaroni has condemned the incident online, as other celebrities did.

In another post, he wrote, "How can the system in which the people seek justice be so Criminal? Dele Farotimi Called It and the script plays itself right before our eyes!!! Oppressors have completely taken over the country and you can now be the Aggrieved, Judge and Jury all at once in Nigeria."

The very day before, he described the use of police to "abduct a person from one state to another," harass staff, and seize personal property as "brazen impunity."