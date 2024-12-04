Mr. Macaroni slams Dele Farotimi's arrest, calls for accountability

Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni has reacted to the recent arrest of Nigerian Lawyer Dele Farotimi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on December 4, 2024, Macaroni penned a detailed piece criticising the situation and slamming the Nigerian police for allegedly acting as tools of oppression for influential individuals.

He wrote, "Dele Farotimi wrote a book called “Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System,” and the brazen impunity which the book seeks to address is playing right before our eyes. How does one describe this insanity? Using the Police to abduct a person from one state to another state, the intimidation and harassment of his staff, seizure of their phone."

Macaroni questioned the actions of the police, stating, "How many crimes have been committed here while trying to investigate whether Mr Farotimi actually committed a crime? For how long will the Nigerian Police continue to allow themselves be used by the “High and Mighty” to oppress Nigerians? This is what happens when we support that civil matters be treated as criminal matters because of political differences or stanship."

The comedian further lamented how civil disputes are being treated as criminal offenses due to political affiliations, adding,"We have opened the season to the rich and influential who can have a Nigerian arrested by the police because the person said that the big man’s fart stinks. Even people who should know better now abuse power because there are zero consequences for these actions."