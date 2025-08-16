What Mohbad's death did to me - Bella Shmurda opens up

Nigerian singer and songwriter Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has opened up about the effect the death of his close friend, Mohbad, had on him.

Speaking during a recent livestream with TikToker Joblaq, Shmurda revealed that Mohbad's death changed his perspective on life, making him understand the lessons his parents used to teach him.

The 29-year-old singer noted that he's had more clarity about life as a result of the death of his friend.

Shmurda said, "RIP Mohbad. After he passed away, my brain reset, and everything changed. The way I see things in life has also changed.

“There’s a time that our parents used to tell us when we misbehave that, ‘You’re misbehaving, right? Don’t worry, very soon you will understand.’

“I’m currently in that phase where I’m starting to understand. I have understood certain things.”

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances that are yet to be cleared up.

Earlier this year, at the 2025 Headies Awards, Wunmi, Mohbad's widow, who had accepted the prestigious Best Street Hop Song award on behalf of her late husband, said the singer lives on in an emotional tribute.

Expressing deep gratitude for the honour, Wunmi said, “On behalf of myself, my son Liam, my husband’s immediate younger brother Adura, and the rest of the Imolenization family, we want to thank you for this award. Even though Mohbad is no longer here with us, he lives in us.”

“I don't like referring to him as my late husband because he lives forever, especially through our son Liam. He may be too young to grasp the depth of his father's greatness but I know and believe that he would know one day. One day he'd know how his father's voice manifests in people's lives and how his voice brings joy and happiness to people.”