Bella Shmurda narrates how he spent $40K on a song that still failed to blow up

In a recent interview on Afrobeats Intelligence, hitmaking Street pop star Bella Shmurda recounted how he splashed 40K USD on a particular song that didn't later blow up.

Speaking to the host, Joey Akan, Bella Shmurda shared that he was a dreamer who allows himself to be led by his intuitions.



According to him, he saw in a dream that his next single was meant to be a street song, but he proceeded to release a different kind of song just to confirm the authenticity of his dream.

"I am a dreamer. A seer... I saw it in the dream that my next song should be a street song. It was very obvious to me that 'Okay o your next song should be a street song.' Then I released another song just to be sure of what I saw."

He further explained that he saw himself singing and people were singing along so which showed him that what he was meant to drop next was "the people's song".

"For me to be sure, I have to drop a song that's not a people's song," he said on why he dropped a different song.

"The song didn't go well, even after 40K USD spent on promotion,n then I dropped an actual street song, then I didn't even spend up to 20 million, and the song went to NO. 2 in the country," he recounted on the heavy lesson he learnt for not following his intuition.

While Bella Shumurda didn't share the details of the song, the 40K USD he spent showed the fast-rising cost of music marketing in Nigeria.

In the interview, Bella Shmurda also shared the experience of being a label boss and how he got to sign fast-rising Nigerian star Fola to his Dangbana Republic Label, which is one of the leading labels in Nigerian street music.

Fola, who is one of the promising new voices to watch out for in Nigerian music, is enjoying a fine run of hit singles that includes two hit collaborations with Bella Shmurda.